TeKnowledge Unveils New Brand Identity and Launches AI-First Expert Technology Services to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) A bold visual identity, global expansion, and a people-first strategy signal the next chapter in expert tech services in the Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – TeKnowledge today announced a new brand identity and the launch of its AI-First Expert Technology Services, an integrated model designed to help enterprises accelerate transformation across AI, Customer Experience, and Cybersecurity.
At the heart of the evolved identity of TeKnowledge is a unified service model that brings together strategy, delivery, and continuous improvement—strategically rooted in AI and designed to deliver a continuum of innovation. “This is an exciting milestone—one that reflects how far TeKnowledge has come and the future it is building together with our ecosystem,” said Aileen Allkins, President and CEO of TeKnowledge. “Our new brand and AI-First Expert Technology Services model are grounded in what’s always mattered most: people, trust, and progress.”
As enterprises scale AI initiatives, many face mounting complexity, vendor fragmentation, and siloed implementation. According to Gartner, 77% of CIOs say it's difficult to deliver value from AI due to fragmented systems. IDC reports 70% cite vendor sprawl as a barrier to innovation, while Forrester finds only 21% have an AI stack capable of scaling across the business.
“Our new service model connects strategy, execution, and optimization in one seamless experience,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer. “It empowers clients to integrate AI with confidence and evolve continuously, delivering long-term value at every stage of transformation.”
Partnerships, Global Reach, and a Talent-Driven Mindset
TeKnowledge is expanding its global footprint and investing in talent to meet rising client needs. With over 6,000 experts across 19 global hubs, the company delivers expert-led transformation grounded in local relevance and technical excellence.
As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, TeKnowledge specializes in Microsoft Productivity, Business Applications, and Intelligent Cloud; 70% of its workforce certified in Microsoft cloud and AI technologies. A newly announced global collaboration with Genesys further strengthens its ability to modernize and personalize client environments. These partnerships enhance the impact of the AI-First model—accelerating outcomes through seamless platform integration.
TeKnowledge’s growth is driven by a human-centered culture that prioritizes continuous learning and development. By investing significantly in its employees’ growth, the company cultivates expertise that consistently outpaces industry norms, resulting in a highly skilled, deeply engaged team that stays and grows with the organization.
“We build long-term, flexible relationships—with our clients, our partners, and our people,” said Abou-Ltaif. “That’s how we create resilient, growth-ready organizations.” Ongoing global expansions have strengthened the company’s established presence, enhancing its ability to deliver locally relevant services with global reach.
Skilling & Security at Scale
TeKnowledge partners with public institutions and enterprises to build sustainable digital capability through certified skilling in AI, cybersecurity, and automation.
Its award-winning cybersecurity practice is recognized for proactive defence and scalable security operations. Meanwhile, its AI-powered learning platform enables customized, enterprise-grade training experiences—driving national and organizational readiness.
These initiatives extend the company’s commitment to innovation at scale, helping nations and businesses build resilient ecosystems. In Qatar, the company is leading a national AI skilling initiative in partnership with Microsoft and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In Costa Rica, it serves as the skilling partner of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, certifying students and early-career professionals in emerging tech fields.
Dave Michels, Principal Analyst and Founder of TalkingPointz, commented: “TeKnowledge has flown under the radar for much of the past decade, quietly building credibility and technical depth. Its evolution from a managed services provider into a fully integrated technology partner reflects a long-term strategy rooted in people, capability, and client value. The company’s AI-First services framework, paired with a strong Microsoft ecosystem and unified delivery model, positions it to meet the growing demand for smart, scalable, and connected transformation.”
For further insights, read the CEO and CRO blogs
About TeKnowledge
Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge provides expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cyber Security that empower businesses and governments through technology. With deep expertise, strong customer and people centric focus, and strategic partnerships, TeKnowledge has grown organically into a trusted partner for enterprises and governments worldwide across 19+ global hubs, supported by a team of 6000+ experts. Through its comprehensive services approach—spanning Advisory & Professional Services, Skilling & Adoption and Managed Services—TeKnowledge ensures seamless technology adoption and continuous progress for its customers. Visit Teknowledge
