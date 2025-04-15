Sidra Medicine To Host Second Edition Of Artificial Intelligence And Medicine 2025 Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host the second edition of its international conference, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Medicine 2025, from April 23 to 26, 2025.

Following the success of its inaugural event, AI and Medicine 2025 returns with an expanded agenda designed to showcase the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and its transformative role in healthcare. Supported by a Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council award, this year's program will bring together AI and healthcare experts from academia, clinical practice, and the tech industry to foster cross-sector collaboration and dialogue.

Dr. Mitchell Stotland, Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery at Sidra Medicine and founder of the AI and Medicine Conference series said:“AI is transforming every aspect of our lives, and its role in healthcare is especially promising. At Sidra Medicine, we see AI as a catalyst for innovation, whether it's in early diagnostics, treatment planning or how we manage data and deliver personalized care. AI and Medicine 2025 will be an opportunity for the medical community in Qatar to engage with global AI pioneers and contribute to shaping the future of medicine.”

AI and Medicine 2025 will begin with a full-day pre-conference workshop on April 23 focused on machine learning model development and implementation in healthcare. Attendees will engage in presentations and expert-led discussions with a focus on revolutionizing diagnostics and personalizing treatment and discover groundbreaking AI applications in healthcare. They will also have the opportunity to kickstart their own research with new computational tools and help shape the future of medicine.

Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine said:“The rise of AI is driving major advances in global healthcare. To ensure our region benefits from these innovations, we must connect research, technology, and clinical care. Sidra Medicine is proud to lead this effort by hosting high-level conferences that bring together international experts, foster collaboration, and position Qatar as a hub for future-focused healthcare discussions.”

The conference welcomes a broad range of attendees, including physicians, nurses, medical students, computer scientists, engineers, academics, researchers, and members of the public with an interest in digital health. AI and Medicine 2025 will be held at the Auditorium at Sidra Medicine.

AI and Medicine 2025 is co-sponsored by Texas A&M University at Qatar, Qatar Computing Research Institute, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar University, Aspirom Trading, and Khalid Scientific.