Nucleus Software And Deem Finance Expand Longstanding Partnership With Finnone Neo®

This milestone builds on nearly two decades of collaboration between Nucleus Software and Deem, reinforcing their shared commitment to leveraging technology for superior financial services.

Strategic Vision for the Implementation

The deployment of FinnOne Neo® Collections will enable Deem Finance to:



Leverage AI and Automation: Enhance collections efficiency through AI-driven analytics, intelligent customer engagement, and seamless Auto Dialer integration.

Achieve Rapid Go-Live: Drive seamless implementation to unlock business value and enhance agility.

Strengthen Risk Management: Reduce NPAs and optimize delinquency control across consumer and corporate portfolios. Enhance Customer Engagement: Deliver a seamless digital experience with personalized interactions and data-driven decision-making.

Chris Taylor, CEO at Deem Finance, added, "Our mission is to continuously evolve and strengthen our digital capabilities to meet the changing needs of our customers. Partnering with Nucleus Software allows us to integrate advanced AI-driven collections strategies that enhance operational efficiency while providing a seamless experience for our customers. This initiative aligns with our vision of leveraging technology to drive financial empowerment and long-term customer trust."

Vishnu R. Dusad, Managing Director & Co-founder at Nucleus Software, stated, "Our longstanding partnership with Deem Finance is a testament to our shared vision of driving digital transformation in the financial sector. By implementing FinnOne Neo® Collections, we are not only enabling Deem Finance to streamline its collections processes but also reinforcing our commitment to equipping financial institutions with future-ready solutions. This collaboration strengthens our footprint in the UAE market and underscores our dedication to delivering AI-driven, customer-centric innovations that drive efficiency and business growth."

This collaboration reinforces Nucleus Software's leadership in financial technology, empowering banks and financial institutions with innovative solutions for next-generation lending and collections management.

