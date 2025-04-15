403
Iran: 2Nd Round Talks With US April 19 In Muscat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 15 (KUNA) -- The second round of "Indirect" talks with the US will begin in Muscat, Oman, on April 19, Saturday, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, in a statement to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), confirmed the date of the second round of talks focusing on Tehran's nuclear file.
Oman, in the first round of talks, was tasked with conveying verbal and written messages between both the Iranian and US delegations.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff headed their respective countries' delegations in the previous of round of talks in Muscat. (end)
