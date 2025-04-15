Leading Australian Private Hospital Chooses Sectra's Enterprise Imaging Solution For Efficient Workflows And Better Patient Outcomes

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will deliver its enterprise imaging solution to Sydney Adventist Hospital (SAH) in Australia. The solution will allow their clinicians to complete the entire diagnostic process within a single application, with all necessary tools easily accessible, significantly enhancing productivity within their radiology, breast imaging and cardiology departments. It will also allow them to adapt the solution to future needs, such as the ability to integrate AI. Streamlined workflows will help them speed up diagnostics, ultimately improving patient care in the region.

"Our hospital is a large, comprehensive organization and we strive for the highest quality outcomes for our patients. As an integrated hospital, we require sophistication within our systems which the Sectra solution can provide. Due to our increasingly complex workload, having a partner like Sectra who wants to understand the specifics of our workflow and provide well-suited solutions, gives us confidence about our ongoing partnership," says James House, Director Operations Radiology & Nuclear Medicine and Director of Cancer Care at SAH.

He continues: "Sectra understands the current strain on the Australian healthcare market and designs their solutions to meet the clinical and financial needs of an organization while offering applications and support for future workflow improvement. Sectra also offers opportunities to utilize AI integration to improve the clinicians' experience and confidence in outcomes."

SAH operates in New South Wales and is the region's largest private not-for-profit hospital, offering a comprehensive range of acute surgical, medical, and obstetric care. It is recognized as a leader in imaging services on Sydney's North Shore and performs approximately 140,000 imaging examinations annually.

"Healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to meet rising demand with limited resources, making efficient, reliable platforms more critical than ever. By choosing to invest in this technology, SAH is demonstrating a strong commitment to empowering their clinicians and delivering the highest standard of care to patients. We are proud to partner with SAH on this important journey and grateful for the trust they have placed in Sectra," says Jonathan Behrens, Director of Strategy & Growth at Sectra ANZ.

The contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year. Initially, the modules for radiology, breast imaging and Enterprise ECG will be utilized by San Radiology & Nuclear Medicine, an entity of Sydney Adventist Hospital (SAH).

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS ".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0)705 23 52 27

Emilie Cohen, Managing Director, Sectra ANZ, +61 422 319 72

