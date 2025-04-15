(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

15 April 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,689 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 329.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 332.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 330.692833

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 85,921 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,659,886 have voting rights and 2,687,917 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 330.692833 41,689

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 505 332.00 08:19:47 LSE 5 332.00 08:19:47 LSE 358 332.00 08:36:16 LSE 514 330.00 10:23:35 LSE 734 332.00 10:30:03 LSE 868 332.00 10:30:03 LSE 766 331.50 10:30:57 LSE 852 331.50 10:33:47 LSE 842 331.50 10:33:51 LSE 820 332.00 10:34:29 LSE 820 331.50 10:34:34 LSE 820 331.50 10:35:06 LSE 840 331.50 10:35:24 LSE 345 331.50 10:35:58 LSE 455 331.00 10:57:47 LSE 318 331.50 11:29:30 LSE 328 330.00 11:59:50 LSE 304 329.50 12:38:48 LSE 415 329.50 12:38:48 LSE 386 330.00 12:55:48 LSE 409 330.00 12:55:49 LSE 412 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 53 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 255 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 140 330.00 12:55:50 LSE 460 330.00 12:55:51 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:51 LSE 145 330.00 12:55:52 LSE 302 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 122 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 186 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 100 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 208 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:53 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:54 LSE 115 330.00 12:55:56 LSE 193 330.00 12:55:56 LSE 308 330.00 12:55:56 LSE 165 330.00 12:55:56 LSE 143 330.00 12:55:56 LSE 685 330.00 12:57:29 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:29 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:29 LSE 815 330.00 12:57:29 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:29 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:29 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:30 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:30 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:30 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:30 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:30 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:30 LSE 308 330.00 12:57:52 LSE 799 330.00 12:57:52 LSE 46 330.00 12:57:52 LSE 840 330.00 12:58:04 LSE 913 330.00 12:58:04 LSE 867 329.50 14:02:21 LSE 991 329.00 14:02:21 LSE 936 331.00 14:33:03 LSE 983 331.00 14:33:03 LSE 980 330.50 14:35:20 LSE 935 331.00 14:47:21 LSE 32 331.00 14:47:21 LSE 956 331.00 14:47:21 LSE 939 331.50 14:56:10 LSE 933 331.50 14:56:10 LSE 176 330.50 15:09:25 LSE 1,046 331.00 15:18:23 LSE 1,339 331.00 15:18:24 LSE 954 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 308 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 308 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 308 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 6 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 302 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 1,008 331.00 15:18:25 LSE 386 331.00 15:18:26 LSE 945 331.00 15:18:26 LSE 102 331.00 15:18:27 LSE 608 331.00 15:18:27 LSE 380 331.00 15:18:28 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.