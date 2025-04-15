Celeste White Of St. Helena Announces The Release Of Vista Farms 2024 Horse Rock Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive harvest in Napa Valley

The beauty of the olive

Great Olive Oil is made in the orchard

Horse Rock Olive Oil continues to excel in California olive oil tastings

ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- St. Helena, CA – Vista Farms is proud to announce the release of the 2024 vintage of its Horse Rock Extra Virgin Olive Oil, an exceptional, award-winning offering from the heart of Napa Valley. Produced by Celeste White and her husband Robert White on their ranch just outside of St. Helena, this year's oil exemplifies the distinctive character and high quality that Vista Farms is known for.Hand-harvested and cold-pressed, the Horse Rock Olive Oil boasts a flavor profile that artfully balances fruity, grassy, and peppery notes, with just the right touch of bitterness and pungency. The result is an oil that is remarkably fresh, with a clean, smooth finish that elevates any dish it touches.“This is one of our best oils yet,” says Celeste White.“It's vibrant, balanced, and perfectly suited for the season. We think it's going to be a beautiful companion to summer's bounty - think ripe heirloom tomatoes, grilled vegetables, or warm, crusty bread straight from the oven.”The 2024 release has already garnered acclaim for its quality, joining a long line of celebrated vintages from Vista Farms. The olives, grown sustainably on the rolling hillsides of the Horse Rock parcel, benefit from the region's Mediterranean climate and mineral-rich soil - a combination that brings depth and complexity to the oil's character.Vista Farms 2024 Horse Rock Extra Virgin Olive Oil is now available in limited quantities through select retailers and on Amazon.About Vista Farms:Vista Farms is a small, family-owned ranch located in Napa Valley's St. Helena region. Founded by Celeste and Robert White, the farm is dedicated to the raising of horses and support of sustainable agriculture. The production of this premium extra virgin olive oil reflects the unique terroir of the Napa Valley.For media inquiries, samples, or interviews, please contact:Robert WhiteVista FarmsEmail: ...Website:

Robert White

Horse Rock Olive Oil

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.