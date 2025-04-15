BCG X Launches AI Science Institute To Help Companies Accelerate Scientific Research From Innovation To Impact

New Institute Harnesses the Expertise of BCG X's Data Scientists and Engineers to Accelerate Scientific Breakthroughs in Partnership with Universities, Industry Experts, and Leading R&D teams

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCG X , the tech, build, and design division of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) , today announces the launch of its new AI Science Institute-leveraging BCG X's expertise and talent, supported by a 3000+ person team, including 200+ PhDs, to accelerate scientific discovery in collaboration with top R&D teams across leading industries and governments.

BCG's strategic investment in artificial intelligence is propelling the firm's growth and driving value for businesses at record speed. Leveraging this momentum, the BCG X AI Science Institute will be a groundbreaking hub that brings the power of AI to scientific research, discovery, and innovation-where cutting-edge AI research, academic rigor, and real-world business impact converge.

AI is rapidly reshaping the boundaries of what's achievable for companies, organizations, and governments, and now it can help slash R&D timelines from years to mere months-or even weeks-to unlock insights once thought impossible in science and engineering. By merging advances in artificial intelligence and computer science with domain expertise across sectors, the institute will deliver next-generation solutions and sustained competitive advantage for industry leaders around the world.

"AI is at an inflection point. The mission of the BCG X AI Science Institute is to deliver groundbreaking scientific and engineering research powered by AI. Our experts will equip companies with leading-edge AI capabilities and research-based solutions to deliver tangible business impact," says Christoph Schweizer, BCG CEO.

AI-Powered Scientific Innovation

Under the global leadership of Dr. Adi Zolotov and director Dr. Leonid Zhukov, the Institute will drive AI-powered scientific innovation across a wide range of topics including: large-scale, quantum, and next-generation computing, simulation, health care and bioinformatics, machine learning, climate analytics, and beyond.

Anchored in strong collaborations with both academic institutions and industry leaders, the Institute is dedicated to advancing high-impact breakthroughs to help tackle some of the toughest global challenges-including climate change, disease treatment, and energy scarcity.

"BCG X is committed to science because BCG X is committed to impact. Our ambition is to drive lasting impact with AI for large companies. To build high-performing AI solutions for leading organizations, our team needs to build on the latest research in scientific innovation. The outcomes benefit everyone. Companies gain a competitive advantage, and the scientific community reaps the benefits of innovation at a pace and scale previously unthinkable," says Sylvain Duranton, global leader of BCG X.

To learn more about the BCG X AI Science Institute visit here .

