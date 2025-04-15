Wang Qunbin: Leveraging Innovation And Global Operational Strengths To Contribute Fosun Power To The Development Of Hainan Free Trade Port

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, the 2025 Hainan Free Trade Port Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Haikou. Jointly hosted by the People's Government of Hainan Province and the Ministry of Commerce, the conference is one of the key events in the 2025 "Invest in China" series. With the theme "Invest in Hainan, Connect with the World," the event showcased the achievements, business environment, and investment opportunities of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) to global investors. Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International, delivered a speech as a representative of key enterprises.

"This year marks a pivotal moment for the Hainan Free Trade Port as it enters the phase of independent customs operations and further opening-up, offering a broad stage for private enterprises," said Wang Qunbin. "Fosun remains firmly rooted in China and committed to deepening its operation in Hainan. While advancing our strategy of business streamlining, we will focus on core business development, uphold the entrepreneurial spirit, and leverage our strengths in technological innovation and global operations. We will continue to increase our operations in Hainan in areas such as biopharmaceuticals, cultural tourism and related sectors, contributing 'Fosun Power' to the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port."

Continued Growth in Pharmaceuticals and Cultural Tourism

Over the past 33 years since its founding, Fosun has grown into a global innovation driven consumer group focusing on families in core sectors such as biopharmaceuticals, tourism consumption, etc. "Hainan is a fertile ground for entrepreneurship and a land of opportunity for Fosun's growth," said Wang Qunbin. He noted Fosun has been deeply engaged in Hainan for nearly 20 years, creating over 6,000 jobs and contributing more than RMB10 billion in cumulative tax revenue.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Fosun has leveraged the policy advantages of the Bo'ao Lecheng Pilot Zone to promote the transformation and early application of global biopharmaceutical innovations and to pioneer pilot programs. The company has established multiple hospitals in Hainan, benefiting people across China. Notably, eight models of Breas Medical ventilators from Sweden have achieved "Made in Hainan" status, marking the province's first medical device project to transition from import to domestic production.

In the tourism and consumer sector, Fosun leveraged the unique natural resources of Haitang Bay in 2018 to introduce the world's third Atlantis resort to Sanya, establishing a benchmark cultural tourism project that pioneers Hainan Tourism 3.0. Since its opening, Atlantis Sanya has welcomed over 27 million visitors from around the world.

At the venue of this investment promotion conference - the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center - the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is currently underway. Fosun, which has actively participated for five consecutive years, is showcasing international resort brands such as Atlantis Sanya, Club Med, and ULTRAMED drawing significant attention from all sectors.

"Fosun is an old friend of the CICPE. Through this platform, we showcase our high-quality products and services to the world, continuously supporting Hainan in building an international tourism and consumption center," said Wang Qunbin.

Meanwhile, Fosun has continued to drive the green technology transformation of its subsidiary, Hainan Mining, while accelerating its global expansion. The company has successfully acquired lithium mines in Mali and oil fields in Oman, and launched a lithium hydroxide production line in Hainan. This has enabled the creation of an integrated industrial chain combining upstream resources and lithium salt processing in the new energy sector. Hainan Mining has become the only A-share listed company engaged in strategic mineral and energy development. Driven by its global strategy, Hainan Mining achieved a net profit attributable to owners of the parent RMB706 million in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.97%.

"These achievements would not have been possible without the opportunities brought by national strategies, the unique geographical and policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, and, most importantly, Hainan's law-based, international, and business-friendly environment," said Wang Qunbin.

Seizing Opportunities of Openness to Drive the Implementation of More Outcomes

This year, as the Hainan FTP is to launch the independent customs operation, the Global Industrial Investment Promotion Conference has attracted significant attention from numerous Fortune Global 500 companies, well-known domestic and international enterprises, financial and investment institutions, as well as business associations from both China and abroad. Approximately 3,000 participants attended the conference .

Wang Qunbin stated that the development of the Hainan FTP is the best practical example of China's commitment that "its door to openness will not close, but only open wider to the world." He affirmed that Fosun will continue to deepen its operation in Hainan.

First, leveraging its advantages in the biopharmaceutical sector, Fosun will continue to uphold the philosophy of "Continuous Innovation, Healthy Living". Centered around the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Fosun will implement a biopharmaceutical strategy integrating "origin innovation + clinical translation + industrial implementation". By continuously strengthening our "early pilot and trial" advantage, we have established a full-cycle pathway of "special access – real-world research – nationwide rollout", enabling Chinese patients to benefit from the latest global medical innovations in real time. Through our strategic collaboration with Hainan Medical University, we are creating a collaborative network that connects "scientists – clinical institutions – and industrial platforms", promoting full-chain innovation from basic research to industrial transformation, and contributing to high-quality economic development.

Secondly, Fosun is continually supporting Hainan to become a "world-class tourism destination". We are creating the world's first AI-themed resort, offering futuristic experiences such as the digital human G.O (Gentle Organizer) and flying car transfers for domestic and international travellers. The planned performing arts center is also set to become the permanent venue for the Hainan Film and Art Festival. Together with Atlantis Sanya, it will form an ultra-tourism and vacation cluster, setting a new benchmark and reaching new heights in Hainan's journey to become a world-class travel destination.

Furthermore, Fosun is fully committed to advancing the lithium hydroxide project, supporting Hainan in becoming a key hub in the global new energy industry supply chain. Hainan Mining's battery-grade lithium hydroxide facility, with a total investment of RMB1 billion and an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons, is set to begin operations soon. The lithium mine in Mali, Africa, which will supply raw materials for the project, is also nearing production. Leveraging the Hainan Free Trade Port's "zero-tariff" policy on raw and auxiliary materials will significantly reduce costs and enhance global market competitiveness.

While pursuing business development, Fosun has also continued to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities in Hainan. The "Rural Doctors Program" initiated by Fosun Foundation initiated and operated by the Shanghai Fosun Foundation, has dispatched 19 teams stationed in five project locations-Lingao, Qiongzhong, Baoting, Baisha, and Wuzhishan-where they work to improve primary healthcare services and enhance medical access for rural communities.

"Fosun has always upheld its core corporate values of 'Self-Improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society,' adhering to developing business for good. We will continue to uphold this commitment in the future," said Wang Qunbin.

SOURCE Fosun

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED