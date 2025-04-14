King Receives Indonesian President

Also present to receive the Indonesian president were HRH Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh, the Escort of Honour, a number of ministers and officials, Jordan's Ambassador to Indonesia Sidqi Omoush, and Indonesia's Ambassador to Jordan Ade Padamo Sarwono.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.