Investornewsbreaks Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) Secures $7.2M In Underwritten Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) , a conscious media and community company, recently announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. The company secured approximately $7.2 million in net proceeds from the offering, which it intends to use primarily for, but not limited to, enhancements of its artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities, the development of the Gaia Community project, and for general corporate purposes. Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running manager for the offering.

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information, visit Gaia .

