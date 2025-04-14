Egypt Explores ICT Investment Opportunities With Vodacom, Vodafone Egypt, And South African Delegation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, held a high-level meeting with Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, Mohamed Kamal Abdallah, CEO and Managing Director of Vodafone Egypt, and a visiting delegation from South Africa, including representatives from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Government Employees Pension Fund.

The discussions focused on attracting new investments into Egypt's ICT sector and strengthening cooperation in telecommunications and information technology. Mohamed Shamoroukh, CEO of Egypt's National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), also participated in the meeting.

Key national initiatives in digital transformation, infrastructure enhancement, capacity building, technological innovation, and the growth of Egypt's IT and electronics sectors were at the forefront of the talks.

Talaat reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment for ICT companies, emphasizing the role of regulatory frameworks that promote business growth while ensuring high standards of digital services. He stressed that the ministry's strategy hinges on close collaboration with the private sector in implementing national projects and advancing digital skills training.







He added that the ministry continuously engages with private firms to understand their workforce needs and to design tailored training programs aimed at equipping young Egyptians with market-relevant digital competencies.

Highlighting Egypt's strengths, Talaat pointed to the country's robust digital infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and global competitiveness in the outsourcing industry-factors that make Egypt an attractive destination for ICT investments. He also cited the ministry's work in the Decent Life initiative, where efforts are focused on enhancing telecom services, expanding internet access, upgrading postal services, and promoting digital literacy in underserved villages.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub expressed plans to expand the company's investments in Egypt, citing the improving investment climate and growing opportunities in digital transformation, infrastructure, and innovation. He noted that international investors regard Vodacom's presence through Vodafone Egypt as a testament to the group's leadership and its commitment to providing locally relevant, cutting-edge solutions.

Mohamed Abdallah, Vodafone Egypt's CEO, emphasized the company's pivotal role in attracting major investors to Egypt. Through its involvement in large-scale digital infrastructure projects and by facilitating co-investment opportunities with international players, Vodafone Egypt significantly contributes to increasing foreign direct investment and the telecom sector's share of the national GDP.

The South African investment delegation commended Egypt's evolving investment environment and expressed readiness to enter the Egyptian market, particularly in high-potential sectors such as data centers and cybersecurity.

The PIC is a wholly state-owned asset management company under the South African government. Recognized as one of the world's most successful asset managers and the largest in Africa, PIC oversees a diverse portfolio of investments across the continent and globally.