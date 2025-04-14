Egypt's Sczone Launches Digital Investor Services With EBRD, Ministry Support

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has launched digital one-stop-shop services for its investors, developed in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Egypt's Ministry of International Cooperation, officials announced.

The services aim to enhance business efficiency, transparency, and governance within the zone, reinforcing its role as a global logistics hub and investment destination. The initiative was formally unveiled during a ceremony at the SCZone headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, attended by officials from the SCZone, the Ministry of International Cooperation, and the EBRD.

As part of this programme, the SCZone intends to digitise and streamline 80 key services over the next two years. Officials indicated this phased rollout is designed to offer current and potential investors more seamless interactions, reduced processing times, and an improved user-focused experience.

This initiative aligns with the SCZone's broader strategic focus on digital transformation and fostering a sustainable economy. The newly introduced electronic services platform integrates several key functions. It includes a centralised Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to facilitate real-time project tracking and support future investment opportunities. A Smart Operations Management system automates service applications, monitored by key performance indicators.

Furthermore, a secure central Document Management System (DMS) is incorporated for the efficient processing, storage, and retrieval of investment-related documents. The platform also features Business Intelligence (BI) reporting tools, which provide customised dashboards to support data-driven decision-making. Investors gain access via an Investor Portal, a modern workspace enabling direct interaction with SCZone support teams, proposal submission, request tracking, and access to resources around the clock. Functionality is enhanced by an Integration Gateway, allowing smooth integration with internal and external databases, alongside secure and efficient online payment channels.

Walied Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of SCZone, commented on the development.“The Suez Canal Economic Zone is advancing a comprehensive digital transformation strategy that embraces modern concepts and tools, significantly enhancing our global competitiveness,” he stated.“Today, we officially launched an integrated investor services platform designed to provide innovative digital solutions. This platform improves and simplifies administrative, service, and financial processes, automates procedures, manages documents, and includes an electronic portal for investors, along with reporting tools for decision-makers.”

Gamal El-Din also pointed to the recent inauguration of the SCZone's logistics centre, which supports the automation of customs and logistics procedures.“These technological platforms integrate with the Industrial Networking platform (E-Tabadul), connecting manufacturers within and outside the SCZone to promote industrial localization and supply chain integration,” he added, stating that“this transformation reflects the Zone's unwavering commitment to leading digital excellence and fostering a competitive, business-friendly environment, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030.”

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Minister of International Cooperation, and Governor of Egypt at the EBRD, also addressed the launch.“The launch of digital one-stop-shop services for investors in the Suez Canal Economic Zone is a significant step towards solidifying the Zone's position as a premier global logistics and investment hub,” she affirmed.“This initiative enhances the efficiency of services provided to investors and boosts the competitiveness of Egypt's investment climate