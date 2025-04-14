NEXCOM Nrok 7280-7AC5IP Powers AI-Enabled Traffic Applications To Improve Driver And Pedestrian Safety

Rugged Computer Delivers Unprecedented Performance and Reliability in Outdoor Environments and Extreme Conditions

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent vehicle solutions, announced today the launch of the nROK 7280 -7AC5IP, engineered to meet the critical demands of modern transportation infrastructure and enable advanced applications such as real-time traffic monitoring, incident detection, and pedestrian safety systems. Its robust design and powerful AI capabilities make it the ideal solution for enhancing road safety, optimizing traffic flow, and reducing incident response times with real-time data analytics.“Technology is helping make our streets and sidewalks safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Powering the latest AI traffic safety applications requires unmatched power and reliable performance in unrelenting outdoor environments – from stormy winter conditions to rising summer temperatures,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“That's why we built the NEXCOM nROK 7280-7AC5IP computer to operate within a wide temperature range of -40°C to 60°C and deliver the power, scalability, and connectivity public safety officials need to implement the technology solutions of tomorrow – today.”NEXCOM's nROK 7280-7AC5IP computer is designed to power the next generation of AI-enabled traffic safety solutions. It leverages the latest IntelCoreTM Ultra Meteor Lake H series processor to deliver exceptional performance and reliability in demanding outdoor environments. The nROK 7280-7AC5IP provides users with up to 26 TOPS of AI computing power and 30% more CPU performance than its predecessor, allowing for faster processing of complex AI algorithms and enabling real-time analysis of traffic data to improve incident response times and enhance safety.The rugged, IP67-rated computer is built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and operate within a wide temperature range of -40°C to 60°C. The design meets military standards (MIL-STD-810H) for vibration and shock resistance, and the computer is certified by industry standards: CE/FCC Class A, UKCA, E-mark, EN 50155, and EN 45545-2.The nROK 7280-7AC5IP provides unparalleled flexibility, connectivity, and scalability to power the next generation of traffic safety applications, including with a diverse range of I/O ports: 5 x 2.5GbE M12 X-coded PoE++ ports for high-bandwidth data transmission, multiple waterproof USB 3.2/2.0 ports, 2 isolated CAN FD, 4 serial ports, and 1 x HDMI display port. It also offers 2.5” NVMe SSD support, 4 extension slots, and wide-range 9~36VDC/24V rail power inputs with isolation and IGN control.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website .Features:●Powered by IntelCoreTM Ultra Meteor Lake H, up to 26 TOPS AI computing power●Fanless, IP67 rated and rugged design●5 x 2.5GbE M12 X-coded, up to PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt) support●Supports 100/1000Base-T1 Automotive Ethernet (optional)●Expandable to 2x WWAN and 2x WLAN for enhanced mobile router performance●2 x 2.5” SSD, 1 x NVMe SSD (PCIe 4.0 x4) for data integrity●9~36V DC-IN/24V Rail with ignition control & OCP/OVP●Wide range of operating temperature of -40°C~60°C●MIL-STD Military standard for anti-vibration/shock●CE/FCC, UKCA, E mark, EN 50155 and EN 45545-2 certifiedAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

