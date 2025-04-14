DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Bank Of America Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Bank of America ("Bank of America"). Bank of America learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about March 6, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .

About Bank of America

Bank of America is a major U.S. banking corporation offering personal, business, and investment services.

What happened?

On or around March 6, 2025, an incident occurred, resulting in the disclosure of personal information related to savings bonds due to documentation being lost in transit. Bank of America has been unable to recover these lost documents.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Addresses

Phone Numbers

Social Security Numbers Account Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Bank of America, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Bank of America data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

