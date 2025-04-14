Scyne Join Forces With 6Clicks To Transform Risk And Compliance For Government Agencies And Regulators

6clicks and Scyne join forces to transform risk and compliance for Government agencies and regulators

6clicks and Scyne are delivering AI-powered GRC tailored for government-enhancing oversight, streamlining compliance, and supporting regulatory resilience.

- Joshua Chalmers, Managing Director at Scyne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 6clicks is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Scyne , a leading Australian owned public purpose advisory business. This partnership combines Scyne's deep expertise in cyber, technology risk, enterprise risk management, third party risk, compliance and assurance with 6clicks' AI-powered GRC platform. Together, 6clicks and Scyne will deliver tech-enabled GRC solutions that streamline compliance, enhance risk management, and support regulatory resilience across Australia's public purpose sector.

As government agencies, regulators, and regulated entities across Australia face increasing complexity, scrutiny, and cost pressures, the need for adaptive, next-generation GRC software and advisory services that underpin those has never been greater.

6clicks' pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture is purpose-built for federated business models, programs, and structures common across government. It enables faster, more efficient deployment, and oversight across federated cyber, risk and compliance programs of work.

In partnership with Microsoft, 6clicks also offers a range of deployment options including IRAP-assessed government cloud and dedicated hosting environments. These options ensure that organisations operate in secure, sovereign environments aligned with Australia's stringent regulatory requirements for data sovereignty, integrity, and cybersecurity.

Scyne and 6clicks will provide tailored GRC solutions for public purpose organisations including:

.State and federal government departments – Automating internal GRC programs to improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and build cyber and operational resilience.

.Regulators – Managing oversight across hundreds or thousands of regulated entities with streamlined risk assessments, centralised reporting, and enhanced risk visibility across the board.

.Highly regulated industries – Including education, critical infrastructure, and healthcare-sectors that face complex compliance challenges and elevated exposure to regulatory and cyber risks.

"Our partnership with Scyne marks an important milestone in our mission to redefine GRC, particularly in the areas of cyber and technology risk for governments and highly regulated industries," said Anthony Stevens, CEO of 6clicks. "What truly stands out about Scyne is the calibre of their people, the strength of their reputation, and their unwavering commitment to excellence. We're proud to work alongside such a trusted partner to deliver smarter, more resilient solutions for government and the public sector."

Joshua Chalmers, Managing Director at Scyne, added:“Our alliance with 6clicks reflects Scyne's unwavering commitment to public purpose. As governments and regulators navigate growing complexity and risk, they need partners who bring deep expertise and proven capability. Together with 6clicks, we're delivering scalable, intelligent GRC solutions that not only simplify compliance but also strengthen resilience, enable informed decision-making, and support trust in public institutions. What stands out about 6clicks is their Hub & Spoke architecture which enables us to efficiently and effectively deploy the technology in complex use cases for clients”.

About Scyne

Scyne is an independent, Australian owned public purpose advisory business. Scyne's vision is to be the public purpose specialists focused on building more resilient, secure, equitable and prosperous communities. With deep expertise across cyber and technology risk, eGRC, financial and operational risk, and regulatory compliance we help clients build resilient and agile businesses that can move at speed and foster trust with customers, citizens and other stakeholders.

About 6clicks

6clicks is transforming cyber risk and compliance management with its AI-powered platform, featuring the pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture tailored for federated businesses, advisors, defence and government. With operations across APAC, EMEA, and North America, and private cloud hosting options on Microsoft Azure, 6clicks equips cyber and GRC leaders to build resilient, trusted, and scalable risk and compliance programs.



