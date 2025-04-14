Applied Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results

Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenues: $52.9 million, up 22% from the prior year comparable period

Net loss attributable to common stockholders: $36.1 million, up 43% from the prior year comparable period

Net loss attributable to common stockholders per basic and diluted share: $0.16, up 69% from the prior year comparable period

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders : $17.8 million

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share: $0.08 Adjusted EBITDA: $10.0 million

Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of each of these Non-GAAP Measures to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is set forth below. See“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Recent Operational Highlights



On April 10, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a plan to sell the Company's Cloud Services Business.

APLD HPC Holdings LLC closed a $375 million financing with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”). The Company used a portion of the proceeds to repay its obligations under the November 2024 Macquarie Promissory Note, and the remaining proceeds are intended to be used to advance the development of the first and second data center buildings at the Ellendale HPC Campus. Laura Laltrello joined Applied Digital as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The onboarding of Ms. Laltrello is intended to enhance the Company's position as a leader in next-generation data centers at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Management Commentary

During the quarter ended February 28, 2025, Applied Digital achieved significant milestones in advancing its strategic objectives, including two transactions with globally renowned financial institutions.

First, with Macquarie Asset Management ("MAM")-one of the largest infrastructure investors globally- upon closing of the transaction, MAM will have the right to invest up to $5 billion in capital to support the development of Applied Digital's next-generation data centers. We believe this investment highlights MAM's strong confidence in the scalability and value of our platform.

Second, with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"), one of Japan's top three banking groups and a global leader in data center financing, Applied Digital closed a $375 million financing arrangement. We believe this arrangement underscores the trust that leading financial institutions place in the value of our data centers, land assets, and power infrastructure pipeline.

MAM and SMBC are playing instrumental roles in supporting our ongoing discussions with customers to lease the Ellendale campus. Their support is especially valuable amid the current crosscurrents in the industry and broader economy. We believe the Ellendale campus represents a highly strategic industry asset.

We also believe that if we were to transition into a data center REIT in the future, we need to focus our businesses. For that reason, we believe separating the Cloud Services Business from our data center operations better serves the long-term interests of our shareholders.

"We are confident in the progress we are making and remain committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value for our investors,” said Applied Digital Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins.

HPC Data Center Hosting Update

Applied Digital's HPC Data Center Hosting Business designs, builds, and operates next-generation data centers designed to provide massive computing power and support high-performance computing applications within a cost-effective model. During the prior fiscal year, the Company broke ground on its first 100 MW HPC facility in Ellendale, North Dakota. The new 369,000+ square-foot building will provide ultra-low-cost and highly efficient liquid-cooled infrastructure for HPC applications. Construction remains on schedule and the building will be ready for service in the second half of this calendar year.

Applied Digital continues negotiations with multiple US-based hyperscalers to lease up to 400 MW of capacity, inclusive of the Ellendale HPC data center under construction and two forthcoming buildings at the Ellendale Campus.

Cloud Services Update

Applied Digital's Cloud Services Business provides high-performance computing power for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. During the three months ended February 28, 2025, the Company generated $17.8 million in revenues from the Cloud Services Business segment, representing an increase of 220% compared to $5.6 million during the three months ended February 29, 2024. However, our revenue declined $9.9 million sequentially from the second fiscal quarter 2025 revenue of $27.7 million due to moving some GPU capacity to a multi-tenant on-demand model from single-tenant reserve contracts. We encountered technical issues in moving the capacity which have since been resolved.

Data Center Hosting Update

Applied Digital's Data Center Hosting Business operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers. As of February 28, 2025, the Company's 106 MW facility in Jamestown, N.D., and 180 MW facility in Ellendale, N.D., are operating at full capacity.

During the three months ended February 28, 2025, the Company generated $35.2 million in revenue from the Data Center Hosting Business segment, representing a decrease of 7% compared to the $37.8 million during the three months ended February 29, 2024.

Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025

Operating Results

Total revenues in the fiscal third quarter 2025 were $52.9 million compared to $40.3 million, up 22% from the fiscal third quarter 2024. The growth was primarily driven by the continued expansion of the Company's Cloud Services Business during the latter period, fueled by the deployment of additional GPU clusters.

Cost of revenues in the fiscal third quarter 2025 were $49.1 million compared to $47.1 million, up 4% from the fiscal third quarter 2024. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily driven by the growth in the business as more facilities were energized and additional services were provided to customers compared to the comparable prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fiscal third quarter 2025 were $22.7 million compared to $30.0 million, down 24% from the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to GPU cluster deployments, which are now revenue generating and as such, the depreciation and amortization is now captured as a part of cost of revenues.

Interest expense, net in the fiscal third quarter 2025 was $8.9 million compared to $4.8 million, up 87%, from the fiscal third quarter 2024. The increase in interest expense, net was primarily driven by an increase in finance leases and interest-bearing loans between periods.

Loss on extinguishment of debt in the fiscal third quarter 2025 was $1.2 million due to the extinguishment of the Macquarie Promissory Note that was repaid during the period. There were no such losses recorded in the prior year comparative period.

Loss on change in fair value of warrants in the fiscal third quarter 2025 was $6.4 million due to the initial valuation of the STB Warrants issued during the period. There were no such losses recorded in the prior year comparative period.

Net loss for common shareholders for the fiscal third quarter 2025 was $36.1 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $62.8 million, or $0.52 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, for the fiscal third quarter 2025, was $17.8 million or adjusted net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08. This compares to an adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $28.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the fiscal third quarter 2025 was $10.0 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million for the fiscal third quarter 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of February 28, 2025, the Company had $261.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, along with $689.1 million in debt.

Conference Call

Applied Digital will host a conference call today, April 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. A question-and-answer session will follow the management's presentation.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to the rapidly growing industries of High-Performance Computing ("HPC") and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). Find more information at . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @APLDdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives and the closing of the transaction described herein. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as“will,”“continue,”“build,”“future,”“increase,”“drive,”“believe,”“look,”“ahead,”“confident,”“deliver,”“outlook,”“expect,”“project” and“predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, business strategy or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business, and (iv) the Company's ability to effectively apply the net proceeds from the transactions as described above. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: our ability to complete construction of the Ellendale HPC data center; our ability to complete the negotiation and execution of the definitive transaction documents required to close the MAM facility; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing data center construction and operations; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute leases with key customers, including leases for our Ellendale HPC campus; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; and maintenance of third party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented under GAAP, we are presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations by providing perspective on results absent one-time or significant non-cash items. We utilize these measures in the business planning process to understand expected operating performance and to evaluate results against those expectations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results regarding factors and trends affecting our business and provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental measures to the Company's performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and therefore, are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, we caution investors that the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, investors should be aware that when evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures and we may in the future cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of the adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Adjusted Operating Loss, Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders, and Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

“Adjusted Operating Loss” and“Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders” are non-GAAP financial measures that represent operating loss and net loss attributable to common stockholders, respectively. Adjusted Operating Loss is Operating loss excluding stock-based compensation, non-recurring repair expenses, diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses, litigation expenses, non-recurring research and development expenses, loss on abandonment of assets, loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale, accelerated depreciation and amortization, loss on legal settlement, as well as other non-recurring expenses that Management believes are not representative of the Company's expected ongoing costs. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is Adjusted Operating Loss further adjusted for the loss on change in fair value of warrants, loss on conversion of debt, loss on change in fair value of debt and related party debt, respectively and loss on the extinguishment of debt and related party debt, respectively and preferred dividends. We define“Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share” as Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted share count.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

“EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization.“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, non-recurring repair expenses, diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses, litigation expenses, research and development expenses, loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale, loss on abandonment of assets, loss on conversion of debt, loss on change in fair value of debt and related party debt, respectively, loss on change in fair value of warrants, loss on extinguishment of debt and related party debt, respectively, loss on legal settlement and preferred dividends as well as other non-recurring expenses that Management believes are not representative of our expected ongoing costs.

