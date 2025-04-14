Applied Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|February 28, 2025
|May 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|68,743
|$
|3,339
|Restricted cash
|Funds for construction
|154,139
|-
|Letters of credit
|31,342
|21,349
|Accounts receivable
|14,619
|3,847
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,416
|1,343
|Current assets held for sale
|-
|384
|Total current assets
|274,259
|30,262
|Property and equipment, net
|1,002,206
|340,381
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|153,434
|153,611
|Finance lease right of use assets, net
|235,203
|218,683
|Other assets
|42,245
|19,930
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,707,347
|762,867
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|170,517
|$
|116,117
|Accrued liabilities
|19,268
|26,282
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|27,496
|21,705
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|140,135
|107,683
|Current portion of debt
|10,138
|10,082
|Current portion of debt, at fair value
|-
|35,836
|Customer deposits
|16,125
|13,819
|Related party customer deposits
|-
|1,549
|Deferred revenue
|4,879
|37,674
|Related party deferred revenue
|-
|1,692
|Due to customer
|4,807
|13,002
|Other current liabilities
|216
|96
|Total current liabilities
|393,581
|385,537
|Long-term portion of operating lease liability
|104,679
|109,740
|Long-term portion of finance lease liability
|32,232
|63,288
|Long-term debt
|678,988
|79,472
|Total liabilities
|1,209,480
|638,037
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Temporary equity
|Series E preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 301,673 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2025, and no shares authorized, issued or outstanding at May 31, 2024
|6,932
|-
|Series E-1 preferred stock, $0.001, 62,500 shares authorized, 39,763 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2025, and no shares authorized, issued or outstanding at May 31, 2024
|36,287
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 233,682,359 shares issued and shares outstanding at February 28, 2025, and 144,083,944 shares issued and 139,051,142 shares outstanding at May 31, 2024
|230
|144
|Treasury stock, 9,291,199 shares at February 28, 2025 and 5,032,802 shares at May 31, 2024, at cost
|(31,400
|)
|(62
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|914,336
|374,738
|Accumulated deficit
|(428,518
|)
|(249,990
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Applied Digital Corporation
|454,648
|124,830
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,707,347
|762,867
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2025
|February 29, 2024
|February 28, 2025
|February 29, 2024
|Revenue:
|Revenue
|$
|52,921
|$
|40,284
|$
|175,567
|$
|110,993
|Related party revenue
|-
|3,064
|1,926
|10,883
|Total revenue
|52,921
|43,348
|177,493
|121,876
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|49,141
|47,061
|162,562
|102,051
|Selling, general and administrative (1)
|22,723
|30,020
|66,852
|66,456
|Loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale (2)
|-
|21,723
|(24,616
|)
|21,723
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|-
|-
|769
|-
|Loss on legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|2,380
|Total costs and expenses
|71,864
|98,804
|205,567
|192,610
|Operating loss
|(18,943
|)
|(55,456
|)
|(28,074
|)
|(70,734
|)
|Interest expense, net (3)
|8,897
|4,770
|23,687
|9,522
|Loss on conversion of debt
|-
|-
|33,612
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|-
|85,439
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of related party debt
|-
|2,612
|-
|2,612
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,177
|-
|1,177
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of related party debt
|-
|-
|-
|2,353
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants
|6,421
|-
|6,421
|-
|Net loss before income tax expenses
|(35,438
|)
|(62,838
|)
|(178,410
|)
|(85,221
|)
|Income tax expense
|117
|-
|118
|-
|Net loss
|(35,555
|)
|(62,838
|)
|(178,528
|)
|(85,221
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(397
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(540
|)
|-
|(1,213
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(36,095
|)
|$
|(62,838
|)
|$
|(179,741
|)
|$
|(84,824
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|222,454,578
|121,426,622
|193,405,721
|110,500,556
|(1)
|Includes related party selling, general and administrative expense of $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the nine months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Includes $25 million received in connection with the sale of our Garden City facility once conditional approval requirements were met and escrowed funds were released during the nine months ended February 28, 2025. The three and nine months ended February 29, 2024 includes $21.7 million loss on held for sale classification related to the sale of the Garden City facility.
|(3)
|There was no related party debt outstanding during the three and nine months ended February 28, 2025 and as such, no interest expense was incurred related to related party debt. For the three and nine months ended February 29, 2024, amounts include related party interest expense of $0.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively.
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2025
|February 29, 2024
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(178,528
|)
|$
|(85,221
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|79,540
|47,664
|Stock-based compensation
|10,233
|13,634
|Lease expense
|23,911
|6,708
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,177
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of related party debt
|-
|2,353
|Loss on legal settlement
|-
|2,380
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|11,515
|498
|Loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale
|(24,616
|)
|21,723
|Loss on change in fair value of related party debt
|-
|2,612
|Loss on conversion of debt
|33,612
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|85,439
|-
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|769
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants issued
|6,421
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(10,722
|)
|(143
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(4,072
|)
|(4,115
|)
|Customer deposits
|2,306
|(150
|)
|Related party customer deposits
|(1,549
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|(32,795
|)
|15,953
|Related party deferred revenue
|(1,692
|)
|(237
|)
|Accounts payable
|(88,378
|)
|55,463
|Accrued liabilities
|(12,319
|)
|5,811
|Due to customer
|(8,195
|)
|-
|Lease assets and liabilities
|(13,557
|)
|(35,674
|)
|Other assets
|(757
|)
|(3,921
|)
|CASH FLOW (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(122,257
|)
|45,338
|CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment and other assets
|(483,340
|)
|(84,437
|)
|Proceeds from satisfaction of contingency on sale of assets
|25,000
|-
|Finance lease prepayments
|(4,840
|)
|(35,132
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(2,498
|)
|(390
|)
|CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(465,678
|)
|(119,959
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of finance leases
|(93,992
|)
|(27,527
|)
|Borrowings of long-term debt
|650,000
|8,422
|Borrowings of related party debt
|-
|23,000
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(290,535
|)
|(6,764
|)
|Repayment of related party debt
|-
|(45,500
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(42,903
|)
|-
|Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting
|(2,970
|)
|(606
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|191,590
|121,237
|Common stock issuance costs
|(10,253
|)
|(235
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|100,489
|-
|Preferred stock issuance costs
|(8,914
|)
|-
|Dividends issued on preferred stock
|(1,213
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of SAFE agreement included in long-term debt
|12,000
|-
|Repurchase of shares
|(31,342
|)
|Proceeds from convertible notes
|450,000
|-
|Purchase of capped call options
|(51,750
|)
|-
|Purchase of prepaid forward contract
|(52,736
|)
|-
|CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|817,471
|72,027
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
|229,536
|(2,594
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|31,688
|43,574
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|261,224
|$
|40,980
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) continued
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2025
|February 29, 2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Interest paid
|$
|54,855
|$
|9,121
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES
|Operating right-of-use assets obtained by lease obligation
|$
|20,280
|$
|95,018
|Finance right-of-use assets obtained by lease obligation
|$
|106,754
|$
|219,268
|Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|142,787
|$
|41,100
|Conversion of debt to common stock
|$
|104,945
|$
|-
|Extinguishment of non-controlling interest
|$
|-
|$
|9,765
|Loss on legal settlement
|$
|-
|$
|2,300
|Conversion of preferred stock to common stock
|53,191
|-
|Cashless exercise of warrants
|5
|-
|Issuance of warrants, at fair value
|$
|50,586
|$
|-
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|$ in thousands
|February 28, 2025
|February 29, 2024
|February 28, 2025
|February 29, 2024
|Adjusted operating loss
|Operating loss (GAAP)
|$
|(18,943
|)
|$
|(55,456
|)
|$
|(28,074
|)
|$
|(70,734
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|9,170
|3,071
|9,405
|13,511
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|3
|-
|173
|-
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|561
|3,168
|12,228
|3,703
|Litigation expenses (3)
|174
|81
|1,341
|657
|Research and development expenses (4)
|-
|(65
|)
|36
|119
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|-
|-
|769
|-
|Loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale
|-
|21,723
|(24,616
|)
|21,723
|Accelerated depreciation and amortization (5)
|-
|4,043
|45
|4,220
|Loss on legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|2,380
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|271
|(13
|)
|522
|245
|Adjusted operating loss (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(8,764
|)
|$
|(23,448
|)
|$
|(28,171
|)
|$
|(24,176
|)
|Adjusted operating margin
|(17
|)%
|(54
|)%
|(16
|)%
|(20
|)%
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|(36,095
|)
|$
|(62,838
|)
|$
|(179,741
|)
|$
|(84,824
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|9,170
|3,071
|9,405
|13,511
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|3
|-
|173
|-
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|561
|3,168
|12,228
|3,703
|Litigation expenses (3)
|174
|81
|1,341
|657
|Research and development expenses (4)
|-
|(65
|)
|36
|119
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|-
|-
|769
|-
|Loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale
|-
|21,723
|(24,616
|)
|21,723
|Accelerated depreciation and amortization (5)
|-
|4,043
|45
|4,220
|Loss on legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|2,380
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants
|6,421
|-
|6,421
|-
|Loss on conversion of debt (7)
|-
|-
|33,612
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of debt (8)
|-
|-
|85,439
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of related party debt
|-
|2,612
|-
|2,612
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,177
|-
|1,177
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of related party debt
|-
|-
|-
|2,353
|Preferred dividends
|540
|-
|1,213
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|271
|(13
|)
|522
|245
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(17,778
|)
|$
|(28,218
|)
|$
|(51,976
|)
|$
|(33,301
|)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) continued
(In thousands, except percentage data)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|(36,095
|)
|$
|(62,838
|)
|$
|(179,741
|)
|$
|(84,824
|)
|Interest expense, net
|8,897
|4,770
|23,687
|9,522
|Income tax expense
|117
|-
|118
|-
|Depreciation and amortization (5)
|18,779
|26,204
|79,585
|47,664
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(8,302
|)
|$
|(31,864
|)
|$
|(76,351
|)
|$
|(27,638
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|9,170
|3,071
|9,405
|13,511
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|3
|-
|173
|-
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|561
|3,168
|12,228
|3,703
|Litigation expenses (3)
|174
|81
|1,341
|657
|Research and development expenses (4)
|-
|(65
|)
|36
|119
|Loss/(gain) on classification of held for sale
|-
|21,723
|(24,616
|)
|21,723
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|-
|-
|769
|-
|Loss on conversion of debt (7)
|-
|-
|33,612
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of debt (8)
|-
|-
|85,439
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of related party debt
|-
|2,612
|-
|2,612
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants
|6,421
|-
|6,421
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,177
|-
|1,177
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of related party debt
|-
|-
|-
|2,353
|Loss on legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|2,380
|Preferred dividends
|540
|-
|1,213
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|271
|(13
|)
|522
|245
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|10,015
|$
|(1,287
|)
|$
|51,369
|$
|19,665
|(1)
|Represents costs incurred in the repair and replacement of equipment at our Ellendale data center hosting facility as a result of the previously disclosed power outage.
|(2)
|Represents legal, accounting and consulting costs incurred in association with certain discrete transactions and projects.
|(3)
|Represents non-recurring litigation expense associated with our defense of class action lawsuits and legal fees related to matters with certain former employees. We do not expect to incur these expenses on a regular basis.
|(4)
|Represents specific non-recurring research and development activities related to our business expansion that we do not expect to incur on a regular basis.
|(5)
|Represents the acceleration of expense related to assets that were abandoned by us due to operational failure or other reasons. Depreciation and amortization in this amount is included in Depreciation and Amortization expense within our calculation of EBITDA, and therefore is not added back as a management adjustment in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.
|(6)
|Represents expenses that are not representative of our expected ongoing costs.
|(7)
|Represents loss on conversion of debt due to the difference in fair value to the price at which the YA Notes were converted.
|(8)
|Represents loss on change in fair value of debt due to the adjustments to the fair value of the 2.75% Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes, as well as adjustments to the fair value of the YA Notes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment