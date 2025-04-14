TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE AT CAESARS SOUTHERN INDIANA

Over 140 Workers Walk Out Over Greedy Casino Profiteering

ELIZABETH, Ind., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 140 union workers at Caesar's Southern Indiana Hotel & Casino, led by Teamsters Local 89, are on strike after the company failed to offer a fair contract that matches the property's record-breaking profits.

"We're going to hold management accountable for their greed and blatant disrespect," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89. "It's time for the people who run this casino to recognize the workers who make their profits possible. We'll do whatever it takes to win what our members deserve."

Owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), Caesars Southern Indiana raked in more than $240 million in revenue last year, ranking among the most profitable casinos in the state. Workers are demanding a fair contract with retirement benefits and pay that reflects their essential contributions to the property's success.

"None of us wanted to strike, but management forced our hand," said Heather Emily, a cage cashier at Caesars Southern Indiana. "All we're asking for is the ability to support our families and retire with dignity. This property makes more than enough money to do right by us."

Despite months of negotiations, Caesars continues to reject reasonable proposals on retirement and other critical economic issues.

"By forcing our members on strike, this company made a serious miscalculation," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "The Teamsters won't back down. Our members are united, and we won't stop until they get what they've earned. This strike is the direct result of corporate greed and indifference."

