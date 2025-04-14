Operating Assets Of Profitable Arts & Crafts Content Platform Creativebug® Available For Acquisition
|
Gabe Fried
CEO
|
David Peress
EVP
|
Jordon Parker
VP
|
Paul Gleason
Analyst
About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation, advisory, and monetization. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4 , Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, technology, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global , the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.
SOURCE Hilco StreambankWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment