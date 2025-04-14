Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Operating Assets Of Profitable Arts & Crafts Content Platform Creativebug® Available For Acquisition


2025-04-14 03:30:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Intellectual Property Advisory Firm Hilco Streambank Managing Sale Process
 Bid Deadline: April 17, 2025

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is seeking offers to acquire the operating assets of creativebug®, a profitable arts and crafts content creation and subscription-based distribution platform with existing enterprise and consumer customers.

Bids are due on or before April 17, 2025.

creativebug® provides all-access, on-demand learning experiences, allowing subscribers to explore thousands of professionally produced instructional videos for sewing, art, craft, and needle art. Classes cater to all skill levels, with expert-led lessons filmed and edited in-house in Berkeley, CA, ensuring high-quality content delivery.

Over the prior five fiscal years, creativebug® averaged over $1.2 million in annual adjusted EBITDA. The company generated more than $4 million in revenue in calendar year 2024. The platform serves over 25,000 consumer members and reaches more than 223,000 patrons across 1,200+ enterprise library systems.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented, "creativebug® is a healthy, profitable business with a strong operating team, a dedicated consumer and enterprise customer base, and a robust digital content library." Fried continued, "The enterprise membership program, launched in 2018, has proven to be an attractive model for the business and for subscribing libraries seeking high-quality, engaging content-and there remains a significant pipeline of qualified customers to convert. This opportunity should be attractive to operators in the maker community, content distribution platforms, digital media creators, craft suppliers, library content providers, and investors, and presents the opportunity to capitalize on a loyal subscriber base and fully operational business through an asset purchase."

The sale of creativebug® is being conducted in connection with the bankruptcy of JOANN Inc., which, along with its affiliates, has entered into an agency agreement with GA Joann Retail Partnership, LLC and the prepetition term lenders, who have engaged Hilco Streambank to manage the sale.

Click here for more information. Interested parties may contact Hilco Streambank directly at [email protected] .

Gabe Fried

CEO

David Peress

EVP

Jordon Parker

VP

Paul Gleason

Analyst

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation, advisory, and monetization. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4 , Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, technology, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global , the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

