Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Strategy Buys The Dip And Adds 3,459 More Bitcoin


2025-04-14 03:20:06
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Michael Saylor’s company %Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) has been buying the recent dip in %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), adding an additional 3,459 of the %Cryptocurrency in the past week.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now owns a total of 531,644 Bitcoin that’s worth $45.19 billion U.S. based on the current price of BTC that’s at $85,000 U.S.

According to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy purchased the additional Bitcoin over the last week at an average price of $82,618 U.S.

The average cost of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings is now at $67,556 U.S. The latest acquisition was funded through the sale of the company’s common stock.

A former software company, Strategy rebranded earlier this year to reflect the fact that it is now a serial acquirer of Bitcoin.

The stock of Strategy has risen 125% over the past year to trade at $299.98 U.S. per share.

Bitcoin has fallen from an all-time high of just over $109,000 U.S. per digital token reached in January of this year.

Strategy recently warned that it’s anticipating a loss for this year’s first quarter due to the decline in Bitcoin’s price.

MENAFN14042025007606016353ID1109429014

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search