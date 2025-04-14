Russia's Latest Attacks Raise Doubts About Its Good Faith In Negotiations Senator Kaine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's recent attacks raise questions about its good faith at a time when ceasefire discussions are needed.

This was stated by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine during a briefing in Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the Senator, in recent days, Russia has attacked Ukrainian civilians in playgrounds, in city centers on Palm Sunday while people were attending church services, and even children's hospitals.

“I don't think you get to give them the benefit of any assumption that it was an accident. They know what they're doing and it raises real questions about their good faith in this period where we should be discussing ceasefire,” Kaine said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The death toll has risen to 35, with 117 injured, including 15 children.

Photo: Spike Johnson