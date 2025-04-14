403
Avantstay Inc Acquires Los Angeles Assets Of Vacationhomes365, Expanding Presence Across Los Angeles County
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA, April 2025 - Avantstay Inc is excited to announce the acquisition of the Los Angeles assets of VacationHomes365, a respected and long-standing operator in the short-term rental market with a strong foothold in Los Angeles County and Orange County.
The acquisition was finalized in 2024, marking a significant step forward in Avantstay's growth strategy.
Known for its consistent performance and hands-on management style, VacationHomes365 has built a reputation over the years for providing memorable guest experiences and well-maintained properties throughout Southern California's most popular destinations.
“This acquisition is a strategic move for Avantstay,” said Steven Barbarich, founder of VacationHomes365.“We've spent years building a solid brand in the city of Los Angeles - a very important region which Avantstay lacked in its national portfolio, even though it was their very own corporate headquarters. Avantstay and VacationHomes365 struck a deal for a seven-figure confidential amount.”
The move aligns with Avantstay's continued mission to streamline property management while enhancing guest experiences. It allows Avantstay to expand its portfolio and capabilities, while offering current VacationHomes365 owners and guests a seamless continuation of service - now with the added benefit of Avantstay's tech-driven and hospitality-focused approach.
Steven Barbarich, a serial entrepreneur, still manages a smaller Airbnb practice in Southern California called GetawayNests, and consults with many homeowners on creating the perfect Airbnb rental.
