Neil Empson Posthumously Receives The 'Vinitaly International Award' At The 57Th Edition Of Vinitaly

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The award was presented during the fair'sbyEstablished in 1996, the accolade honors individuals and companies that have shaped the global wine industry through innovation, vision, and long-standing commitment. This year's award was given to Empson for his pioneering contributions to the international success of fine Italian wine.

Neil Empson , chairman and co-founder of Empson & Co. (1972), Empson USA (1991), and Empson Canada (2000), was a pioneer in exporting fine Italian wines to the USA, Canada, and beyond. This recognition reflects Neil's significant role in shaping the international reputation of Italian wine as well as building lasting relationships between producers and markets around the world.

"This is such a wonderful honor for me, my family and for Empson as a company," said Tara Empson, CEO of Empson USA. "My father dedicated his life to showcasing Italian excellence, and I could not be happier that Veronafiere bestowed this award on him. I was profoundly gripped by emotion upon receiving this recognition, as I miss him dearly and wish he could have been there to accept it."

Neil Empson, who passed away in September of last year at the age of 85, co-founded Empson & Co. in Milan in 1972 with his wife, Maria Gemma. Together, they pioneered the export of premium Italian wines at a time when few believed in the category's international potential. Empson was instrumental in introducing Chardonnay from Italy to foreign markets, and championing some of Italy's most iconic brands and underrepresented regions internationally, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

Known for his integrity, charisma, enthusiasm, and captivating storytelling capabilities, Neil Empson left an indelible mark on the wine industry. His legacy includes not only the discovery and promotion of top Italian producers but also a deep respect for quality, authenticity, and the people behind the wines.

Today, the company is led by his daughter, Tara Empson , who continues the mission he began over five decades ago.

About Empson USA |

Family-owned since its foundation in 1991, Empson USA is an enterprising fine wine and spirits importer with a dynamic portfolio of distinctive estates from Italy, Chile, New Zealand, and the USA. Empson's mission is to seek out and champion carefully selected top-tier producers worldwide, and to share the "Art of Fine Wine" with customers and partners in the US market.

Contact:

Cristina Coari

[email protected]

SOURCE Empson USA