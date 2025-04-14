Powerpay Secures Investment-Grade Bond Issuance Led By Keybank As Sole Placement Agent

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay , a leading financial technology platform, proudly announces the successful issuance of an investment-grade bond, with KeyBank serving as the sole placement agent. This strategic capital infusion will further bolster PowerPay's balance sheet as the Company finalizes additional warehousing agreements this month, positioning the platform for continued expansion and innovation.

PowerPay's remarkable growth trajectory highlights its ability to scale and adapt to evolving market demands. The Company's relentless focus on customer-centric financing solutions has fueled this unprecedented acceleration, cementing its reputation as a key player in the home service and elective healthcare lending segments.

Building on this momentum, PowerPay is now expanding its product suite to include secured lending and credit card offerings. These new financial solutions will provide consumers with greater access to credit while maintaining competitive terms and flexible repayment options. By integrating secured lending products, PowerPay aims to support homeowners in leveraging assets to unlock capital efficiently. Meanwhile, its entry into the credit card market will offer tailored financing solutions that align with consumer and business spending needs, further enhancing accessibility in today's evolving economic climate.

"We are thrilled to secure this investment-grade bond with KeyBank and leverage it to drive continued innovation in financial services," said Mike Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay. "Our exponential growth, combined with the strategic expansion into secured lending and credit cards, underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled financial solutions in a dynamic marketplace."

While PowerPay accelerates its growth initiatives, the Company remains acutely aware of ongoing political uncertainty impacting financial markets. Recent economic policies and regulatory shifts have introduced volatility, requiring businesses to adopt proactive strategies to navigate unpredictable conditions. PowerPay's strong financial foundation and strategic diversification enable it to remain resilient amid these challenges, ensuring sustained success in an ever-changing economic landscape.

Launched in 2018, PowerPay is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale lending solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and efficient services to the home improvement and patient finance sectors. With a focus on technology and customer experience, PowerPay is committed to revolutionizing the way businesses manage their loan offerings. Since its inception, PowerPay has processed over $9 billion in consumer loans. .

