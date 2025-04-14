TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC Acquires Lakepro, Inc., Expanding Footprint Into Michigan

BORDENTOWN, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC (TIGRIS), a leading provider of aquatic management and environmental services, announced today that it has acquired LakePro, Inc., a respected aquatic services company based in Swartz Creek, Michigan.

The acquisition marks TIGRIS's entry into the Michigan market, enhancing its reach across the Midwest. LakePro also furthers TIGRIS's mission to cultivate beautiful, safe and compliant water environments for their customers fostering healthy communities and prosperous businesses.

Founded in 2001 by Paul and Christina Dominick, LakePro has provided science-based aquatic vegetation control, water quality management, and lake consulting services to clients throughout Michigan and Northern Indiana. The company has earned a strong reputation for technical expertise and customer care, making it a strategic fit with TIGRIS's growing network.

"The addition of LakePro strengthens our presence in the Midwest and brings decades of trusted local experience into the TIGRIS family," said David Pullins, CEO of TIGRIS Aquatic Services. "We're excited to welcome their talented team and to build on their legacy while delivering expanded capabilities and resources to clients across the region."

"Joining TIGRIS is a great move for our team and our clients," said Paul Dominick, former owner of LakePro. "We've always focused on science-driven, client-centered service-and TIGRIS shares those same values. With their backing, we're excited for what comes next for our team."

The LakePro acquisition is part of TIGRIS's continued strategy to expand its national presence through the integration of like-minded, high-quality aquatic service providers. TIGRIS now operates in over a dozen states and remains focused on delivering scalable, sustainable solutions for waterway management and ecological stewardship.

About TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC

TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC, a portfolio company of Plexus Capital, LLC, is the premier provider of sustainable stormwater management services to residential, commercial and municipal markets throughout the United States. Offering a wide range of services from locations across the country, TIGRIS is the single source provider for inspection, consultation, routine maintenance, testing, installation and repair of stormwater conveyance systems. Thousands of clients across the country-from homeowners and lake associations to PGA golf courses, municipalities and Fortune 500 corporations-rely on TIGRIS to maintain the performance, beauty and compliance of their ponds, lakes, wetlands and stormwater systems.

About LakePro, Inc.

Founded in 2001 and based in Swartz Creek, Michigan, LakePro, Inc. specialized in the management of lakes, ponds, and other freshwater systems across Michigan and Northern Indiana. With a science-first approach and a commitment to client service, LakePro offered aquatic vegetation control, water quality monitoring, and lake consulting services for over two decades. The company built a reputation for reliability, environmental stewardship, and technical excellence in freshwater management.

SOURCE TIGRIS

