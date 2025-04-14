QNB Announces Share Buyback Extension

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar National Bank (QNB) announced Monday it had received approval from Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) to extend its share buyback for another year or until the completion of the approved buyback quantity of 184,728,571, whichever is earlier.

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced in March that QNB would suspend share buybacks during the closing period from March 25 to April 9, due to the upcoming publication of the group's financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

In September 2024, the QNB Group Board approved a buyback of QNB's shares (ticker ID: QNBK) up to a value of QR 2.9 billion on the QSE, as part of the evolution of QNB Group's disciplined capital distribution and allocation policy.