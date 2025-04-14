One Click Contractor® And 1 & Fund® Announce Merger To Create The Premier Home Improvement Software Platform

One Click Contractor + 1 & Fund

One Click Contractor announced a strategic merger with 1 & Fund. This first-of-its-kind partnership unites sales and financing in one streamlined solution.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One Click Contractor, the leading sales enablement platform built specifically for residential contractors, announced today a strategic merger with 1 & Fund, the most trusted financing platform for the remodeling industry supporting sales at the kitchen table. This first-of-its-kind partnership unites sales and financing in one streamlined solution – empowering contractors to present products, generate estimates, close deals, and offer best-in-class financing, all while delivering an exceptional customer experience.This merger brings together the operational strength and market reach of One Click Contractor with 1 & Fund's industry expertise and proprietary, patent-pending financing process, resulting in a unified platform that helps contractors sell smarter, scale faster, and fund growth on their terms.“This partnership is a game-changer for contractors,” said Ryan Lococo , CEO of One Click Contractor.“For the first time, we're combining world-class sales tools with a lending platform built specifically for this industry. It's a natural extension of our mission to simplify and supercharge how contractors grow their businesses.”Now, 1 & Fund's patent-pending financing options will be built right into One Click Contractor's platform enabling contractors to access fast, flexible funding alongside powerful sales automation for their customers.“We've worked with some of the biggest brands in the space, and this merger with One Click Contractor allows us to move upstream and impact thousands of contractors at scale,” said Justin Hatcher, CEO of 1 & Fund.“Together, we're not just financing projects – we're transforming how contractors sell, grow, and win.”Ryan Lococo will continue as CEO of the combined entities, and the integration of lending and technology services will roll out in phases throughout 2025, with exciting new capabilities available before the end of the second quarter.About One Click ContractorOne Click Contractoris a leading SaaS platform that empowers residential contractors to streamline sales, from estimate to close. Built for remodelers, roofers, and repair professionals, the platform simplifies customer engagement, digital estimating, and job closing – all in one place. For more information, visit .About 1 & Fund1 & Fundis dedicated to providing innovative home improvement financing solutions through its proprietary 1LOOKTM multi-lender platform. The platform simplifies the financing process by connecting contractors and homeowners with a variety of lenders through a single, soft-pull application, enhancing approval rates and facilitating seamless transactions. For more information, visit .

