Investornewsbreaks Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) Receives Nasdaq Notice For Bid Price Non-Compliance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) announced it has received a notification letter from Nasdaq stating that the company is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which mandates a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The company's stock traded below this threshold for 31 consecutive business days through April 4, 2025. The notice does not affect FMST's current Nasdaq listing, and Foremost now has 180 calendar days, until Oct. 6, 2025, to regain compliance. Management is evaluating all available options, including a potential reverse stock split, and confirmed that business operations and strategy remain unchanged.

To view the full press release, visit

About Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Foremost Clean Energy, assuming the effectiveness of the transaction, will be an emerging North American uranium exploration company with interests in 10 prospective properties spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin. As global demand for decarbonization accelerates, the need for nuclear power is crucial. Foremost expects to be positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for uranium through discovery in a top jurisdiction with the objective to support the world's energy-transition goals. Alongside its exploration partner Denison, Foremost will be committed to a strategic and disciplined exploration strategy to identify resources by testing drill–ready targets with identified mineralization along strike of recent major discoveries. Foremost also maintains a secondary portfolio of significant lithium projects at different stages of development spanning over 50,000 acres across Manitoba and Quebec. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FMST are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN