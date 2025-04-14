Ministers, Policymakers From Over 100 Countries To Attend 'Bharat Summit'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Over 450 global delegates from more than 100 nations, including corporate heads, key ministers, policymakers, academics, and civil society leaders, along with representatives from 25 international think tanks will come together for Bharat Summit to be held here on April 25-26.

The two-day summit with the theme 'Delivering Global Justice' is being organised by the government of Telangana in collaboration with Samruddha Bharat Foundation to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference that laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement.

The summit will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global policymakers, academic and political leaders. These discussions will delve into crucial aspects of economic justice, climate justice, pluralism, diversity and multilateralism, including its potential for social good.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Minister for Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and senior AICC leaders including former External Affairs Minister and CWC Member Salman Khurshid, AICC Telangana In-Charge and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, and CWC Permanent Invitee Gurdeep Sappal announced the summit at a joint news conference.

The event is expected to position Telangana as a hub for global thought leadership and multilateral dialogue. They said the theme echoes the call for Nyay (justice) championed by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi will attend the summit.

Unveiling the official logo for Bharat Summit 2025, Deputy Chief Minister said the Bharat Summit will host a gathering of over 450 of the world's foremost thinkers and nearly 100 progressive parties, 40-50 ministers, 50 senators and MPs, numerous heads of parties and nearly 100 sectoral experts who will engage in bilateral discussions.

“We hope the Bharat Summit transforms into a permanent platform for all progressive forces who're committed to a democratic, liberal, and just world order,” he said.

He thanked Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar for extending required support to the Bharat Summit, to be organised by the state government in a bid to take Telangana to the top in the next 25 years.

Sridhar Babu said the summit would honor India's legacy in global peace and justice as well as position Telangana as a modern-day meeting ground for global thinkers, reformers, and changemakers.

“Through this summit, we will be discussing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's development vision of Telangana Rising and how investors and entrepreneurs can invest in Telangana from across the world,” he said hoping that Bharat Summit will become an annual feature.

Salman Khurshid noted that under Prime Ministers Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh and other leaders, India has always played a leading role in global affairs-whether it was the NAM, the anti-colonial movement, the anti-apartheid movement, the non-proliferation movement, or providing humanitarian assistance to the world.

Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda said that through the summit they hope to start a global progressive movement.

"Today, the world is at a crossroads. Democracy is being derailed; the world is reverting to primordial rules of statecraft; the world also seems to be splitting into spheres of influence and economic blocs; consequently, inequalities are mushrooming with trade wars, crony capitalism and slashing of welfare expenditure; civic rights are being undermined; the laws underpinning the liberal world order are being demolished. At such a time, India needs to once again show the world that there exists a middle and moral ground,” he said.