Sterling Commercial Credit Rebrands As Great Elm Commercial Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Commercial Credit has rebranded in response to its product expansion, accelerated company growth, and renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company's name to Great Elm Commercial Finance (“Great Elm CF”), aligning with its parent, Great Elm Specialty Finance.

Headquartered in Nashville with offices in Detroit, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., Great Elm CF offers a comprehensive suite of secured lending solutions, including asset-based revolving loans, secured term loans, and unitranche structures. The strategic rebranding as Great Elm CF encompasses the company's expanded product offering into the healthcare industry and a deep commitment to creating innovative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide.

“Our rebranding marks an exciting new chapter as we expand our capabilities across multiple industries,” said Michael Keller, CEO of Great Elm Commercial Finance.“In addition to the industries we have historically served, we are excited to now offer tailored financing solutions to businesses in the healthcare industry, meeting the growing demand for specialized capital in this vital sector.”

Positioned for Continued Growth

Great Elm Commercial Finance will continue its legacy of delivering flexible and reliable secured financing solutions, while enhancing its product offering to serve a broader range of clients and industries.

About Great Elm Commercial Finance

Great Elm Commercial Finance ( ) is a Great Elm Specialty Finance business which helps its clients unlock working capital through customized, asset-based lending solutions. Great Elm CF provides flexibility, speed, and services that businesses need to thrive when traditional financing falls short. What sets Great Elm CF apart is its deep understanding of its borrowers allowing swift and creative solutions. The team brings decades of experience across credit cycles, providing the capabilities required to underwrite complex opportunities that traditional lenders avoid. Great Elm CF funds facilities from $2 million to $30 million, backed by receivables, inventory, equipment, and real estate-tailoring each structure to its clients unique capital requirements. With a relationship-first mindset, the company works closely with founders, sponsors, and advisors to craft lending solutions that stand up to real-world business challenges and seize opportunities in stride.

Contact:

Michael Keller

...