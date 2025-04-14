Consumer Edge To Acquire Earnest Analytics, Marking A New Era Of Innovation In The Alternative Data Space

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the global leader in consumer alternative data intelligence, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Earnest Analytics, a pioneer in transaction and healthcare data. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the industry, accelerating Consumer Edge's mission to deliver the most accurate data and actionable insights to financial institutions, corporations and data-driven decision-makers on a global scale. The transaction is expected to close in April 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This is a transformative moment for Consumer Edge," emphasized Bill Pecoriello , Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Consumer Edge. "We are excited to welcome Earnest into the Consumer Edge family. This acquisition will empower us to accelerate innovation and product development, broaden our reach and drive even greater value for our customers and partners."

This transaction aligns with Consumer Edge's strategy of making selective, strategic acquisitions that enhance the company's value proposition to its clients by expanding into new geographies, accessing new data types and deepening its technology capabilities. The acquisition of Earnest Analytics further strengthens Consumer Edge's ability to deliver differentiated, data-driven intelligence, at scale.

"Earnest Analytics has earned a stellar reputation for transforming complex data into clear, strategic insights," continued Pecoriello. "Their outstanding team, powerful technology platform and deep expertise in healthcare and transaction data perfectly complement Consumer Edge's strengths. Together, we will offer a truly integrated service offering that empowers us to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

"We couldn't be more energized about this next chapter," said Kevin Carson , Founder of Earnest Analytics. "Together with Consumer Edge, we'll unlock even greater value for our clients and take our shared vision of intelligent, accessible and transformative data to the next level."

Consumer Edge is backed by Treville Capital Group ("Treville") , an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to high-growth, innovative businesses. Treville originally partnered with the company in 2022 to help accelerate its expansion and strategic initiatives.

Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners") served as exclusive financial advisor to Earnest Analytics.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge was founded in 2009 as a consumer-focused, data-driven research boutique anchored in customer service. Over the years, Consumer Edge has expanded its solutions and grown to become a leading provider of global consumer intelligence, empowering companies with actionable insights and driving smarter decisions. For more information, visit .

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actional insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Earnest's structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics.

About Treville Capital Management

Treville Capital Management, LLC is an asset management firm focused on private investments across the capital structure. The firm has two primary focus areas: Capital Solutions, a flexible mandate investing in later-stage businesses seeking growth capital or non-traditional liquidity solutions, and Asset-Based Credit, through which Treville provides off balance sheet debt to specialty finance companies. For more information visit .

