Taylor Adhesives Announces Floorscore® Certification For Alpinetm And Timberlinetm Wood Flooring Adhesives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FloorScore certification, developed by SCS Global Services in partnership with the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI), ensures that flooring adhesives meet strict VOC emissions limits, contributing to healthier indoor environments and qualifying for green building programs like LEED, WELL, and BREEAM.

"Securing FloorScore certification for Alpine and Timberline reaffirms our commitment to product innovation without compromising environmental responsibility," said Ralph Grogan, President of Meridian Adhesives Group's Flooring Division. "These adhesives offer both outstanding performance and peace of mind for contractors, installers, and end-users alike."

Both products reflect Taylor's dedication to aligning industry-leading performance with sustainability and air quality standards.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, providing cutting-edge solutions across electronics, flooring, infrastructure, packaging, and product assembly markets. With a strong portfolio of innovative brands, Meridian is dedicated to delivering superior adhesive technologies to meet the evolving needs of global customers.

