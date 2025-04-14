Taylor Adhesives Announces Floorscore® Certification For Alpinetm And Timberlinetm Wood Flooring Adhesives
"Securing FloorScore certification for Alpine and Timberline reaffirms our commitment to product innovation without compromising environmental responsibility," said Ralph Grogan, President of Meridian Adhesives Group's Flooring Division. "These adhesives offer both outstanding performance and peace of mind for contractors, installers, and end-users alike."
Both products reflect Taylor's dedication to aligning industry-leading performance with sustainability and air quality standards.
To learn more about Taylor Adhesives and its full range of certified products, visit .
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, providing cutting-edge solutions across electronics, flooring, infrastructure, packaging, and product assembly markets. With a strong portfolio of innovative brands, Meridian is dedicated to delivering superior adhesive technologies to meet the evolving needs of global customers.
SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group
