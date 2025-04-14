Zaxbys Opens First Las Vegas, Nevada Location As A Part Of Its National Growth Ambition To Reach 1,000 Stores In 2025
"Zaxbys is thrilled to be working with Royce Chow and Zax Nevada LLC to open our first-ever Las Vegas location," said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer at Zaxbys. "Las Vegas is just the beginning of Zaxbys expansion plans as we aim to open our 1000th store in 2025. We are thrilled to continue to build relationships with new franchisee partners and bring Zaxbys to additional growing markets including Arizona, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Maryland, and more."
As one of the most popular food destinations out West, it only makes sense for Zaxbys to bring the sauce to the Neon City as the brand continues to expand outside of the Southeast and welcome new Zax fans. This new market expansion is a part of Zaxbys larger growth ambition on a national and regional level to modernize and elevate the brand with the help of its franchisee partners.
Spanning 2,600 square feet, the new Zaxbys is equipped with 50 seats for dine-in guests, as well as a drive-thru for expedited service. The new location's Modern Farmhouse design features prominent branding with Zaxbys signature colors, logo, and sauce medallions, as well as a cohesive brand story showcased through vibrant elements and sauce-inspired art.
Zaxbys serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken FingerzTM and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces, as well as its wildly popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries and fan-favorite Fried Pickles . Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys and through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Ordering for delivery is also available directly through the app, as well as through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.
"We are excited to bring the first Zaxbys location to Las Vegas!" said Royce Chow, CEO of Zax Nevada LLC. "We strive to deliver delicious Southern comfort food, great hospitality experiences, and build an organization in the community that creates opportunities for people to live their highest potential."
Zax Nevada LLC is working to open additional Zaxbys locations in Las Vegas this year. To help build this first location, they worked with local company AJB General Contractor, known for building commercial institutions in Las Vegas for 35 years. The new restaurant is expected to provide up to 50 new employment opportunities. Interested applicants may visit or workthecoop to apply for all available positions.
About Zaxbys
Founded in 1990, ZaxbysTM is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 970 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys m or zaxbysfranchising .
