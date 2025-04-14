MENAFN - PR Newswire) The LG xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 are fortified with AI capabilities that elevate the listening experience. LG's new speakers use AI to analyze content and adjust sound for melody, rhythm and voice. The AI Lighting feature keeps the speakers' bar lights pulsing in multicolored sync for added ambiance. AI Calibration enables the speakers to detect their surroundings and optimize sound, ensuring clear, powerful audio in any environment. Users can also enhance their audio experience with the on-device LE Audio AuracastTM feature which connects multiple xboom units for a synchronized audio output.

Additionally, for the first time ever, LG xboom speakers will feature a dedicated button that allows users to instantly connect to i's RAiDiO platform. This unique feature offers users personalized infotainment content, curated by an AI-powered Radio Host. The RAiDiO feature is expected to launch later this year, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

The new xboom lineup is spearheaded by the xboom Bounce, which seamlessly blends exceptional audio quality with modern aesthetics. It brings portable sound to a new level with its built-in, up-firing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters and track-type woofer. The Bounce is capable of delivering high-frequency stereo with precise highs and an expanded soundstage, surrounding listeners with enhanced clarity and depth. The name "Bounce" comes from its up-firing passive radiators that visibly bounce in sync with the beat. It incorporates a versatile strap that enables users to hold the speaker securely in one hand, hang it on a hook, or place it on a tabletop. With a water and dust resistance IP67 rating, the xboom Bounce passed 7 military standard tests,1 and its robust built-in battery lasts up to 30 hours.2

The xboom Grab is designed as a take-anywhere audio experience, pairing powerful sound with a compact, travel-friendly design. Despite its slim size, the Grab packs dual passive radiators positioned on both sides of the speaker for dynamic bass and lively sound. As the name "Grab" suggests, this speaker is easily held in one hand for use on the go. It can be placed in many orientations – standing upright, lying on its side, or securely nestled in the cup holder of a car or camping chair, or even in the water bottle cage of a bicycle. It also comes with versatile straps for securing snugly to an arm or slinging over hooks and handles. The Grab also boasts a water and dust resistance IP67 rating and offers up to 20 hours of battery life.3

The xboom Stage 301 is perfect for those who want to turn any space into a vibrant stage. Whether for busking, karaoke, or any indoor or outdoor event, it delivers powerful sound that easily fills large areas. This speaker's 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers, provide rich, full-bodied audio that packs a punch. The Stage 301 features a built-in handle for easy carrying and a clever wedge design that allows flexible positioning for various setups – flat on its base, tilted back, or seated atop a tripod. Highly durable, the xboom Stage 301 has an IPX4 water resistance rating as well as a replaceable battery that lasts up to 11 hours, allowing greater flexibility and uninterrupted listening pleasure.

LG's xboom Buds offer the unique sound identity of LG xboom by i – crisp, balanced sound with rich bass, midrange, and trebles. With graphene diaphragms for the drivers, the all-new earbuds deliver precise audio quality to elevate listening pleasure. Designed for comfort and stability, the ergonomic ear tips of the xboom Buds adapt to various ear shapes, while the unique stabilizing fin design provides a snug and stable fit on the go. It offers up to 30 hours of listening time with the support of its charging case, as well as an IPX4 water resistance rating that protects against splashing water.

For information on LG's "xboom by i" lineup of audio products, visit LG.

1 Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory in U.S. that conforms to U.S. military standards (December 2024). Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 506.6 Rain (Procedure III – Drip); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure II – Operation); Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional Shock); Method 512.6 Immersion (Procedure I – Immersion); Method 509.7 Salt Fog; Method 510.7 Blowing Dust (Procedure I – Blowing Dust); Method 514.8, Category 4 – Vibration. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

2 Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Voice Enhance mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

3 Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Standard sound mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

The AuracastTM word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

About i

As a creative artist, tech entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of FYI (a Web 3.0 AI messenger) i (William Adams) has been recognized by a CLIO Award, an Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, A TIME 100 Impact Award, the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). In February 2024 he joined an exclusive group of music artists who have performed at two Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2011-Dallas, 2024-Las Vegas).

He is simultaneously a creative innovation advisor, futurist, multi-platinum Grammy-winning music artist, producer, entertainer, (Coach on "THE VOICE" UK edition for 13 seasons; Host of "THE FYI SHOW" radio program on SiriusXM), and a tech entrepreneur as part of his crossdisciplinary career. He invests in and develops businesses in a range of sectors including the FYI Web 3.0 creativity & productivity tool, automotive, consumer-tech, fashion, food & beverage, software (AI, Natural Language Understanding, Voice Computing) and telecom. Most recently, FYI announced the launch of RAiDiO - an AI-powered radio platform that turns radio into an interactive experience.

About FYI

FYI is the first AI productivity tool built for creatives, by creatives to turbocharge everyone's creative potential. Global music artist, innovator, and entrepreneur, i founded FYI to Focus Your Ideas and revolutionize the way creatives create, collaborate, and monetize content. FYI provides tools to maximize creativity with unique AI personas, file management, project management, enhanced security, and design tools. For details on FYI's groundbreaking creative and communications messenger tools, visit fyi

Editor's Note: If your editorial policy requires you to list i's given legal name it is William Adams. All other names in wikis and previously published stories are wrong. Please provide this information to your Copy-Editing team and request they make a note in internal databases with i's correct legal name.

