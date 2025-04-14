C2FO Raises $30 Million With IFC To Enhance Global Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IFC's investment in C2FO underscores a shared commitment to boosting jobs and strengthening economic opportunities in emerging markets for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) worldwide. C2FO's innovative platform leverages advanced technology to deliver dynamic funding, enabling suppliers - predominantly smaller businesses in regions like Africa - to access working capital faster and more efficiently than through traditional financing.

"IFC provides more than capital - our expertise in supply chain finance and fintech is instrumental in scaling C2FO's operations," said Farid Fezoua, IFC Global Director for Disruptive Technologies, Services and Funds. "This initiative will unlock the economic potential of smaller suppliers who cannot easily access needed working capital, driving growth and jobs."

This investment follows the announcement of IFC's strategic partnership with C2FO to develop a Nationwide Working Capital Platform across Africa, starting in Nigeria. That initiative, which is expected to launch later in 2025, has the potential to unlock tens of billions of dollars in annual financing for African MSMEs.

"Having IFC as an investor is a great honor for us and a catalyst that will accelerate our shared mission to fully scale a global, durable, inclusive and sustainable platform for the world's businesses," said C2FO CEO and Founder Alexander "Sandy" Kemper.

C2FO's innovative platform makes working capital accessible to all businesses, allowing them to access funds tied up in accounts receivable through dynamic discounting and supply chain financing programs. With operations around the globe, C2FO already facilitates a material amount of liquidity to emerging markets. In 2024, more than $13 billion in funding was provided to over 20,000 businesses in developing nations around the world through C2FO.

"C2FO believes when everyone has the capital they need to grow, everyone benefits. It fosters innovation, job growth and a more resilient economy," explained Kemper. "That's why we've created a platform where businesses can access low-cost, efficient working capital on demand without the burdens of traditional credit-based lending."

As C2FO continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing accessible and efficient working capital solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. The strategic and financial support from IFC is a pivotal step in realizing this mission and expanding the impact of C2FO's services on a global scale.

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's on-demand working capital platform, providing businesses with fast, flexible and equitable access to low-cost capital. C2FO enables trust and transparency in working capital finance through its suite of solutions using patented Name Your Rate® technology that enables companies to be paid sooner by the world's largest enterprises. Currently serving hundreds of thousands of business customers globally, the platform has delivered more than $400 billion in risk-free capital since its inception. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kansas City, USA, with offices around the globe, C2FO's mission is to ensure every business has the capital needed to thrive. To learn more about C2FO, the world's market for working capital®, visit C2FO .

About IFC

IFC - a member of the World Bank Group - is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in over 100 countries, using our capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private-sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. For more information, visit .

