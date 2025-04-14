Clouddefense.AI Announces Strategic Partnership With Wipro To Advance Cloud Security Innovation

- Anshu Bansal, CEO, CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Wipro, a global leader in technology services and consulting. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our journey to deliver robust, scalable, and intelligent security solutions tailored for modern cloud environments.As businesses continue to migrate workloads and operations to the cloud, they face increasing complexity in managing security risks and compliance demands. Recognizing this challenge, CloudDefense and Wipro are combining forces to provide enterprises with a unified, visionary approach to securing cloud-native applications and infrastructure. This partnership aims to bridge critical gaps in cybersecurity by leveraging Wipro's consulting and implementation expertise alongside CloudDefense's full-stack security platform.This collaboration brings together advanced cybersecurity capabilities and deep industry expertise, enabling customers to benefit from a unified approach to securing their digital environments. By combining threat detection, compliance support, risk management, and automation, the partnership empowers enterprises to stay ahead of evolving threats, respond more swiftly to incidents, and maintain a stronger overall security posture.Building on both companies' shared commitment to innovation, this partnership will deliver solutions focused on measurable outcomes. Organizations will gain enhanced visibility into their cloud environments, improved control over access and entitlements, and the ability to prioritize and eliminate high-risk attack paths – helping them stay secure while continuing to innovate at speed.Furthermore, this collaboration underscores a mutual dedication to customer success. CloudDefense's advanced cloud-native protection capabilities will be made widely available through Wipro's global reach, enabling enterprises across industries to strengthen their cloud defenses without compromising agility or operational efficiency.As the cybersecurity landscape becomes more complex, this partnership represents a significant step toward redefining how organizations approach cloud security. CloudDefense and Wipro are committed to helping businesses build trust in the cloud through smarter, faster, and more integrated security strategies.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides end-to-end security for cloud infrastructures and applications. CloudDefense integrates advanced technology and expertise, making it the ultimate solution for mitigating security risks from development to deployment.Their state-of-the-art platform offers a full spectrum of security solutions, ensuring organizations can confidently protect their cloud environments. Covering every layer of security, CloudDefense provides SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Scanning, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Kubernetes Security, and AI-SPM. Moreover, their exclusive CloudShield technology guarantees continuous policy enforcement and proactive threat mitigation.CloudDefense enhances security with AI-driven remediation, attack path analysis, and automated risk assessment to reduce vulnerability noise and detect zero-day threats in real-time. This innovative approach boosts security efficiency, providing up to five times the value of traditional tools and establishing them as leaders in cloud security.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo or connect with them at ....

Emily Thompson

CloudDefense

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.