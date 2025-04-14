RG Kar Victim's Parents To Join Protest March To Bengal Secretariat By School Job Losers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) The parents of the junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata who was raped and murdered within the hospital premises in August last year announced on Monday that they will be joining the protest march by the“genuine” school job-losers in West Bengal to the state secretariat of Nabanna on April 21.

The victim's father told the mediapersons that the organisers of the protest march had requested his and his wife's presence at the protest march and they had given their consent for the same.

“Like them, my daughter was too actually the victim of a corrupt system. Just as my daughter deserves justice, so do the 'genuine' teaching and non-teaching staff who lost jobs because of the 'tainted' ones. We have decided to be present in any movement that is organized for justice. So we have decided to be present at the protest rally on April 21,” he said.

Notably, the Supreme Court has recently upheld an earlier order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court last year cancelling the West Bengal School Service Commission's entire 2016-panel of 25,753 teaching and on-teaching jobs on grounds that the state government and the commission failed to segregate the“genuine” candidates from the“tainted” ones who got jobs against payment of money.

Referring to the Supreme Court's observation on the segregation issue, the father of the R.G. Kar victim said that it is unfortunate that because of the rampant corruption in the system, many deserving candidates who got their jobs by virtue of their merits ultimately had to become jobless.

"Our daughter was also a victim of a corrupt system. She will never come back. But we have decided to be with any movement that is organised against this corrupt system," he added.

The body of the victim doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within the R.G. Kar premises in August last year. The event rocked the entire nation following allegations that the lady doctor met such a tragic end because she came to know too much about the corruption prevailing in the R.G. Kar management.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the aspect of tampering with and altering of evidence in the case while the initial investigation was carried out by Kolkata Police.