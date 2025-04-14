Las Vegas Natives Sign Multi-Unit Agreement With Blo Blow Dry Bar In Response To Local Need For Services



Azure White: A true native, Azure has deep roots in Las Vegas as it's where she was born and raised, and where she raised her kids. With 30-plus year career in luxury real estate and having worked as a hairdresser, she has a solid understanding of the business landscape. Along with her husband and daughter, Azure is looking to level-up Las Vegas' hospitality industry when it comes to beauty services.

Jeremy White: Having spent more than 30 years working in hospitality in Las Vegas for brands such as MGM and Caesars Entertainment, Jeremy brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to this new business endeavor. Bailee Read: Born and raised in Las Vegas, Bailee earned a degree in marketing and hospitality before starting a career in real estate marketing and live events marketing for BMW and MGM. She currently manages social media for several brands and has experience working for Four Seasons and HBO Max.

"Having experience as a hairdresser, I have a deep understanding of the industry and Blo Blow Dry Bar stands out against the rest," shared Azure. "We were incredibly impressed with Blo's corporate team and the infrastructure they've built to support their franchisees. That, combined with the collective skills of my husband, my daughter and myself, gives us the recipe for success."

According to the International Franchise Association's 2025 Economic Outlook Report , the Southwest region is expected to lead the country in franchise establishments, employment, and output growth. As the Blo Blow Dry Bar leadership team looks toward its future development goals, the Northeast has also been identified as a target growth market.

"Azure, Jeremy and Bailee are the type of candidates we look for – ones who are passionate about the industry, knowledgeable about the market and aligned with our mission," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "2024 was a big year for us as we smashed sales records and added new customers. This year, we look to continue down this path as we open more doors across the U.S."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit href="" rel="nofollow" blomedr .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit .

