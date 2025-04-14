Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates The Promotion Of Patrick Reeder To Plant Operations Specialist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It's an honor to join the leadership team at Watercrest, where our team is providing an exceptional experience to everyone we encounter, whether it is a vendor, associate, family member, or our residents," says Patrick Reeder, Plant Operations Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group . "My greatest joy and blessing is honoring our seniors with meaningful and memorable experiences, and that includes providing an environment they are proud to call home."

Reeder joined Watercrest in 2022 after moving to South Carolina with his family and finding the Watercrest organization. He was immediately drawn to the faith-based senior living company committed to principles of serving a greater purpose and honoring seniors. In his initial role as Environmental Services Director of Watercrest Columbia, Reeder made a significant impact in his daily interactions with seniors, community partners and his team members, exemplifying the Watercrest mission 'to welcome, to care, to serve' while maintaining excellence in his building's plant operations.

"Patrick is a well-respected and admired leader, he models servant leadership while developing growth and success in his team," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group . "His expertise in plant management ensures the Watercrest standard is upheld in the construction, aesthetics, and operations of each of our spectacular communities."

Raised in San Francisco, Reeder began his career, as three generations had before him, at the world-famous Bordenave's French Bakery, working his way up to production manager. After graduating culinary school, Reeder entered the senior living industry as a pastry chef at a newly opened CCRC in downtown San Francisco. This opportunity would lead to a promotion to executive chef, and then an exciting transition to plant operations. His path then led to facility manager for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, overseeing building projects, renovations, and budgeting for the large school and parish. Reeder moved to South Carolina in 2022 to be close to his newly born grandson, joining the Watercrest organization where he could utilize his skills in facility operations while making a difference in the lives of seniors.

Watercrest believes that a company's real value is in its people. "Be the Beacon" is a Watercrest call to action, ensuring the organization invests in each team member's career development and goal advancement, fostering a culture where associates are appreciated for their unique contributions.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit .

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group