Final Deadline Today For The Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - NTLA

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Intellia Therapeutics ("Intellia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NTLA ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between July 30, 2024 and January 8, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 14, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Intellia made false and misleading statements to the market when it allegedly gave investors the false impression that it had reliable information about the development and marketing of NTLA-3001. The Company's reports on timelines including future studies of its drug were not sustainable or viable due to expensive and inefficient delivery methods. The Company was not capable of providing patients with timely doses of NTLA-3001 or even to maintain full staffing

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate

