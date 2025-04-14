Data Science And Machine Learning Platforms (DSML) Market Disruptions: Riding A High-Growth Wave Through 2030 At CAGR 24.81%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compound Growth at 24.81% Signals a New Phase of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Expansion

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML) Market , signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.81% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic DSML landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in DSML Platforms

In today's data-driven world, organizations are turning to Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) to make smarter decisions, improve customer experiences, and stay ahead of the competition. DSML tools are helping businesses across industries like finance, healthcare, retail, and logistics to find patterns in data, automate predictions, and deliver real-time insights.

According to Madhu Kittur, Senior Analyst at QKS Group ,“DSML is not just about building complex models anymore, it's about making data work for the business. With better tools, low-code platforms, and built-in AI, companies are now able to put data science into the hands of more teams and solve problems faster.

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional DSML platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top DSML vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in DSML solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming DSML solutions to accelerate model production, improve accuracy, and enhance model sustainability.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including IBM, SAS, DataRobot, DataBricks, Dataiku, H2O.ai, MathWorks, Iguazio (McKinsey), Alteryx (Siemens), Altair, dotData, AWS, Microsoft, Cloudera, Samsung SDS, Google, Symphony AI, KNIME, Anaconda, Posit, Domino Data Lab, Tellius, and 4Paradigm.

Why This Matters for DSML Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of DSML solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying high-impact use cases, expanding into industry-specific applications, and staying ahead in a competitive, fast-moving AI landscape. As data science becomes central to business decision-making, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver scalable model deployment, seamless data integration, strong model governance, and explainability all critical for driving measurable ROI and enterprise trust.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

