403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Capital Bank and Falcons Soft Sign Strategic Partnership to Expand Electronic Payments in Jordan
(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Falcons Soft, a leading provider of IT solutions, to expand the reach of electronic point-of-sale (POS) systems across Jordan and offer advanced e-payment services to a wider network of merchants.
Through this agreement, Falcons Soft will be able to offer electronic payment acceptance and POS services directly to business owners and merchants. These services will be seamlessly integrated with existing electronic payment systems, helping streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.
Rajaei Ajjour, Chief Payments and Acquiring Officer at Capital Bank, expressed his pride in partnering with Falcon Soft, noting that the agreement supports the bank’s ongoing efforts to advance the e-payment sector in Jordan. He emphasized Capital Bank’s role in driving growth in this vital area by delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions tailored to meet the needs of all customers.
Haytham Rawajbeh, CEO of Falcons Soft, added, “This strategic partnership with Capital Bank will allow us to directly offer payment acceptance through POS devices, supporting our business clients with a comprehensive suite of banking and payment services designed to help them grow and succeed.”
Through this agreement, Falcons Soft will be able to offer electronic payment acceptance and POS services directly to business owners and merchants. These services will be seamlessly integrated with existing electronic payment systems, helping streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.
Rajaei Ajjour, Chief Payments and Acquiring Officer at Capital Bank, expressed his pride in partnering with Falcon Soft, noting that the agreement supports the bank’s ongoing efforts to advance the e-payment sector in Jordan. He emphasized Capital Bank’s role in driving growth in this vital area by delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions tailored to meet the needs of all customers.
Haytham Rawajbeh, CEO of Falcons Soft, added, “This strategic partnership with Capital Bank will allow us to directly offer payment acceptance through POS devices, supporting our business clients with a comprehensive suite of banking and payment services designed to help them grow and succeed.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment