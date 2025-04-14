B. Braun Launches EZCOVER® Probe Cover Set For Improved Ultrasound Safety In Peripheral Nerve Block Procedures

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of the EZCOVER® Probe Cover Set into the U.S. market. The new probe cover is designed to enhance safety and efficiency when using ultrasound to complete peripheral nerve block (PNB) procedures. While ultrasound is considered to be one of the safest imaging modalities, there is still a risk of infection transmission.1 The use of a sterile probe cover such as the EZCOVER Probe Cover Set for interventional ultrasound helps prevent cross-contamination and reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections.2

A key feature of the EZCOVER Probe Cover Set is the inclusion of a "STOP" sticker. This safety measure prompts clinicians to pause and perform a final confirmation of the correct surgery site and side of the block before beginning the procedure, significantly reducing the risk of wrong site nerve blocks.3

"The EZCOVER Probe Cover Set reflects our commitment to designing products that protect both patients and providers, in accordance with the recent ASRA infection protection guidelines. We are confident that this product will enhance the safety of ultrasound procedures," said Peter McGregor, Director of Marketing, Pain Control.

The EZCOVER Probe Cover Set is available in two versions - gel and non-gel (adhesive) - making it suitable for many ultrasound applications. Both versions are designed for ease of handling and convenience, featuring telescopic folding for sterile application and clear instruction labels to help minimize errors and misuse. The high-quality elastic material helps ensure a wrinkle-free and air-free fit, providing distortion-free scanning without compromising image quality.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most-their patients-we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap ® and CAPS ® . The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise ® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website .

