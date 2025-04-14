Tire Derived Fuel Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Liberty Tire Recycling, Lakin Tire, Emanuel Tire, Renelux Cyprus, Resourceco, Globarket Tire Recycling, Klean Industries, Mahantango And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$371.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$446.77 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook, 2024
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Tire Derived Fuel Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview/ Timeline
3.4. Analysis of Potential Substitute Material
3.5. Impact of Circular Economy
3.6. Average Price Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
3.7. Supply Demand Gap Analysis
3.8. Regulatory Framework
3.8.1. Standard & Compliance
3.8.2. Safety
3.9. Supplier Market Intelligence
3.10. Market Dynamics
3.11. Business Environment Analysis
3.12. Looming Inflation Concerns & Economic Slowdown and Their Impact on Market
3.13. Eastern European Geopolitical Implications
Chapter 4. Tire Derived Fuel Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Whole Tire
4.3. Shredded Tire
Chapter 5. Tire Derived Fuel Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Pulp and Paper Mills
5.3. Utility Boilers
5.4. Cement Manufacturing
5.5. Others
Chapter 6. Tire Derived Fuel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Key Takeaways
6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
7.2. Vendor Landscape
7.3. List of Potential Customers
7.4. Company Market Share & Position Analysis, 2024
7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.6. Strategy Mapping
7.7. SWOT Analysis
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Liberty Tire Recycling Lakin Tire Emanuel Tire Renelux Cyprus Ltd. Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB ResourceCo Pty Ltd Eco Green Equipment Genan Holding A/S Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc. Globarket Tire Recycling Klean Industries Inc. L&S Tire Company Mahantango Enterprises Reliable Tire Disposal Tyre Recycling Solutions
