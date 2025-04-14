Edible Garden Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Midwest Retailer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joins Forces with Berkot's to Leverage Patented Self-Watering Display Technology to Drive Freshness & Reduce Shrink

Edible Garden to bring the "Pickle Party" to the Midwest

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the signing of an exclusive two-year vendor supply agreement (VSA) with Berkot's Super Foods, a family-owned grocery chain across Illinois, Wisconsin and Chicagoland.

Headquartered in Joliet, Illinois, Berkot's has been serving Midwestern communities since 1981. As part of the new partnership, Edible Garden will supply a variety of its sustainably grown products-including fresh potted herbs, hydroponic basil, cut herbs, wheatgrass, paste-style squeeze herbs, and the world's first functional pickle-Pickle Party-to all Berkot's locations.

The program will be supported by Edible Garden's innovative merchandising solutions, including self-watering displays, fresh herb racks, and basil-specific merchandising units designed to maintain freshness and increase product visibility at the point of sale.

“We are excited to expand our footprint across the Midwest by partnering with a respected retailer like Berkot's Super Foods,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“This relationship not only supports our mission to provide fresh, locally grown, and sustainably packaged produce to communities nationwide, but also demonstrates the scalability of our self-watering display program, which enhances both retail efficiency and consumer experience.”

Under the terms of the VSA, Edible Garden becomes the exclusive herb supplier to Berkot's through a Direct-to-Distribution Center (DC) program, ensuring efficient delivery and consistent quality across all locations.

This collaboration highlights Edible Garden's continued growth within the grocery retail sector and its commitment to forging strong partnerships with like-minded retailers focused on delivering high-quality, environmentally conscious products to their customers.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for your options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to .

A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

