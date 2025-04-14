Unibeam Stops AI-Powered Fraud With SIM-Based Deterministic Authentication
“Attackers are using AI to beat the same systems designed to stop them,” said Carlos DaSilva, Chief Product Officer at Unibeam.“Guesswork-based authentication doesn't stand a chance. We need verification, not estimation.”
Unibeam's approach replaces probabilistic methods with a binary model of identity. It uses the cryptographically secure identifier embedded in the SIM card - issued by the mobile network and stored in a tamper-proof enclave. This identifier is immune to malware, cannot be cloned, and is out of reach of AI-driven impersonation.
The solution also integrates seamlessly with on-device biometrics, creating layered protection without sacrificing user experience. Biometrics confirm the person holding the device. The SIM confirms the device's identity. Together, they ensure access is granted only to a real user, on a trusted device.
Unibeam is a cybersecurity company specializing in SIM-based authentication solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its platform uses deterministic authentication to verify identity with precision, without relying on behavioral data, passwords, or guesswork. By combining hardware-based security with seamless user experience, Unibeam helps organizations stay ahead of fraud, meet regulatory standards, and build trust in a digital-first world. For more information, please visit .
