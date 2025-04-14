Boardroom Acquires Finley's Barbershop

Strategic Partnership Provides Enhanced Service and Greater Access to the Leading Salon Chain

DALLAS, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom, a leader in the grooming industry, announced the acquisition of Finley's Barbershop, expanding the salon chain's presence in its home state of Texas. The strategic partnership aims to redefine the customer experience with a shared commitment to exceptional service and community engagement.

"Finley's has built something special, and we're honored to lock arms with them at our Boardroom. We're not just adding locations-we're joining great people who share our commitment to service and community," said Jeff Helfgott, Boardroom's CEO. "This partnership is about more than just expanding our footprint-it's about aligning with great people who share our passion for client experience and community. Together, we'll create new opportunities for our teams, offer even more value to our clients, and grow in a way that honors the unique strengths of both brands."

The acquisition includes 10 salon locations between Austin and Dallas. With the addition of Finley's, Boardroom now operates 55 locations with over 484 salon professionals across major markets. Customers can expect to enjoy a seamless integration of services, with no disruption to the quality they have come to appreciate at Finley's.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Finley's over the years, and this partnership marks an exciting new chapter," said Darren Peterson, President and Co-Founder of Finley's Barbershop. "Joining forces with Boardroom gives us the opportunity to grow faster, elevate the client experience, and deliver even greater value to the customers who've supported us along the way."

Current Finley's employees are set to gain access to improved benefits and enhanced career development opportunities as part of the acquisition. In an effort to retain top talent, Boardroom will provide a comprehensive benefits package, including access to short-term and long-term disability, additional 401(k) options, and expanded professional development opportunities across its markets. This ensures current and future team members will have the stability to grow their careers with the flexibility to relocate without losing valuable benefits.

Boardroom's unique corporate structure, with a significant number of corporate-owned stores, empowers the company to invest in systems and infrastructure that benefit all partners, including Finley's. This advantage allows Boardroom to enhance operational support, ensuring that Finley's can operate at optimal capacity while focusing on providing the best possible client experience.

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 45 locations across the United States, with each styling lounge providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit BoardroomStylingLounge .

About Finley's Barbershop

Established in Austin in the late 1990s by lifelong friends Darren Peterson and Scott Finley, Finley's Barbershop offers a fresh take on the classic American barbershop experience. Combining Scott's salon industry expertise with Darren's entrepreneurial insight, Finley's provides personalized services such as hot towel treatments and relaxing scalp massages in an inviting atmosphere. Dedicated to exceptional customer service and authenticity, Finley's Barbershop continues to set the standard for high-quality grooming experiences. For more information, please visit finleysbarbershop .

Media Contact:

Morgan Gunnels

214-684-4890

[email protected]

SOURCE Boardroom Styling Lounge

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED