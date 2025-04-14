NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update: NYSE President Reassures U.S. Market Infrastructure Is Resilient
Policy questions continued over the weekend after comments from President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
The S&P 500 is up early Monday after tariff adjustments last week led to record volatility on Wall Street.
NYSE President Lynn Martin recently assured the trading community that the NYSE has, "met the challenge posed by recent volatility."
Read NYSE President Lynn Martin's CNBC Op-ed Here
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
