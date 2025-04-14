Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update: NYSE President Reassures U.S. Market Infrastructure Is Resilient


2025-04-14 09:00:57

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Policy questions continued over the weekend after comments from President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
  • The S&P 500 is up early Monday after tariff adjustments last week led to record volatility on Wall Street.
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin recently assured the trading community that the NYSE has, "met the challenge posed by recent volatility."

Read NYSE President Lynn Martin's CNBC Op-ed Here

Opening Bell
 MSNBC Films, Sky Studios, Paradine Productions, and White Horse Pictures celebrate the upcoming premiere of documentary series, "David Frost Vs."

Closing Bell
 Executives and guests of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) celebrate World Quantum Day

Download the NYSE TV App and Subscribe Here

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN14042025003732001241ID1109427335

