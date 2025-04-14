Rep Data Welcomes Kurt Knapton Back To Its Board Of Directors Following Growth Investment

Market research pioneer re-engages to help guide the company's next phase of growth

- Kurt Knapton, Rep Data Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rep Data , the industry's leading provider of high-quality research data and fraud prevention solutions, announced today that Kurt Knapton has agreed to continue his service on the board of directors following the Company's recent growth investment led by Mountaingate Capital. A respected leader in online market research, Knapton returns to help guide Rep Data's continued expansion and support its mission to improve data quality and research outcomes.

Knapton was instrumental in Rep Data's early success, joining the board in 2023 and playing a key role in shaping the Company's strategic direction. His leadership and mentorship helped position the Company to expand its tech-enabled research services and strengthen its position as the premier partner for high-quality insights and data.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kurt back to the Rep Data board,” said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data.“Kurt's strategic guidance has already had a profound impact on our business, and his deep industry expertise, coupled with his passion for innovation and service, makes him an invaluable partner as we enter this next chapter.”

Knapton brings a long track record of leadership in the market research industry. He is currently the CEO of Deep Cognition, an AI company that automates complex data entry, as well as an investor and strategic advisor at Realm Resources and a board member at edify. He spent nearly a decade at e-Rewards, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. He later became President and CEO of Dynata (formerly Research Now), leading the company for several years before continuing as a board member. Earlier in his career, Knapton was CEO of a renewable energy startup and spent 10 years as a management consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton and Accenture. He holds an MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business and earned a BBA in Management from Baylor University, where he was part of the Honors Program.

“I have a deep belief in Rep Data's vision and team,” said Knapton.“It's rare to find a Company so committed to solving the data quality challenges that continue to affect our industry. I'm excited to help Pat and the team build on their momentum and scale the business even further.”

Rep Data will continue to lean on the expertise of Knapton and its entire board to accelerate innovation, scale go-to-market efforts, and ensure clients remain delighted with data quality and service.

About Rep Data

Rep Data is a technology-driven data and insights partner, helping insights professionals streamline insights initiatives with a focus on data quality and consistent execution. Partnering with market research agencies, consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising and brand strategy firms, universities, and public relations agencies, Rep Data delivers real, reliable, and fraud-free research data at scale. Its solutions include: Research Desk, a centralized DIY sampling platform that enhances efficiency and data quality; and Research Defender, an advanced fraud prevention system that conducts 2.9 billion security scans annually to protect data integrity. Through tech-enabled services, Rep Data provides expert support to help organizations scale with confidence. Committed to high-quality data and innovative tech-enabled solutions, Rep Data is redefining market research to drive faster, more reliable insights. For more information, visit .

Marie Melsheimer

Andre Marketing & Design

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.