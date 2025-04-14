403
Gaza Health Ministry reports death toll approaches 51,000 as Israeli airstrikes continue
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 39 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll from the conflict in the region since October 2023 to 50,983.
The ministry's statement also revealed that 118 additional individuals were injured, increasing the overall number of wounded to 116,274 amid the continuing Israeli offensive.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry noted.
These latest fatalities come on the heels of an Israeli aerial campaign that began on March 18, which reportedly resulted in 1,613 deaths and over 4,200 injuries, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been established since January.
The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate under international scrutiny. Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning its actions in the Gaza Strip.
